Build Bridges, Not Walls

In the Hoboken Board of Education election, I watched the numerous negative attacks on the Kids First slate 6-7-8. They raised their hands to be involved in the democratic process of our town. Yet, they have been painted as monsters because they want to challenge the political machine in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Emily Jabbour Endorsement of Leadership That Listens for Hoboken Board of Education Election

My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt Elementary School in the Hoboken Public School District. I have regularly attended Hoboken Board of Education meetings since they started in the PreK program, and I have witnessed first-hand the incredible progress that has been made in the District under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Christine Johnson with the support of the Board of Education Trustees.
HOBOKEN, NJ
North Bergen officially opens new Downtown Recreation Center and Library

North Bergen’s new, highly anticipated Downtown Recreation Center and Library is now officially open. Mayor Nick Sacco, Parks and Public Property Commissioner Hugo Cabrera, Commissioner Frank Gargiulo, Commissioner Allen Pascual, Commissioner Julio Marenco, County Commission Chair Anthony Vainieri, Assembly members Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Sheriff Frank Schillari, Library Director Sai Rao, NJ State Librarian Jennifer Nelson, and many other officials held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening on Saturday, November 5.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Tough Choices Ahead, New Voices are Needed

For clarity, we are in full support of making investments in our children’s futures, specifically those involving curriculum, program and pedagogy. Our entire country is facing an education challenge, and the recently released report on nationwide outcomes in reading and mathematics is a sobering reminder of how much work needs to be done.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday

Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
HOBOKEN, NJ
BAYONNE BRIEFS

Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
BAYONNE, NJ
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Jahnbaz Almas runs independently for Bayonne school board seat

Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez, Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.
BAYONNE, NJ
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
