Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Build Bridges, Not Walls
In the Hoboken Board of Education election, I watched the numerous negative attacks on the Kids First slate 6-7-8. They raised their hands to be involved in the democratic process of our town. Yet, they have been painted as monsters because they want to challenge the political machine in Hoboken.
Hoboken unveils “Technicolour,” a mural by international artist Michelle Hoogveld
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, the Hoboken Business Alliance, and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee recently unveiled “Technicolour,” a 60-foot-tall, 225-foot-wide mural on the western façade of Garage B, by world-renowned artist Michelle Hoogveld. “Michelle’s beautiful artwork breathes new life into an overlooked block of space and is...
Weehawken residents rally against ferry pollution and maintenance facility
Weehawken residents are rallying against New York Waterway over ferry pollution and its maintenance and re-fueling facility in the township. On Sunday, November 6, residents gathered at the waterfront near the facility to make a statement. The protest was led by Cassandra Porsch of the local group Weehawken Residents Against Ferry Pollution.
Emily Jabbour Endorsement of Leadership That Listens for Hoboken Board of Education Election
My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt Elementary School in the Hoboken Public School District. I have regularly attended Hoboken Board of Education meetings since they started in the PreK program, and I have witnessed first-hand the incredible progress that has been made in the District under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Christine Johnson with the support of the Board of Education Trustees.
North Bergen officially opens new Downtown Recreation Center and Library
North Bergen’s new, highly anticipated Downtown Recreation Center and Library is now officially open. Mayor Nick Sacco, Parks and Public Property Commissioner Hugo Cabrera, Commissioner Frank Gargiulo, Commissioner Allen Pascual, Commissioner Julio Marenco, County Commission Chair Anthony Vainieri, Assembly members Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Sheriff Frank Schillari, Library Director Sai Rao, NJ State Librarian Jennifer Nelson, and many other officials held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening on Saturday, November 5.
Tough Choices Ahead, New Voices are Needed
For clarity, we are in full support of making investments in our children’s futures, specifically those involving curriculum, program and pedagogy. Our entire country is facing an education challenge, and the recently released report on nationwide outcomes in reading and mathematics is a sobering reminder of how much work needs to be done.
Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday
Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
Proposed 17-story building near The Beacon has residents concerned
A proposal for a new high-rise apartment building designed to blend into The Beacon apartments, a group of Art Deco landmark buildings that were the former Jersey City Medical Center built during the Great Depression, must first overcome several zoning hurdles. The Beacon is listed under the National Register of...
Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
How has Hudson County invested in resiliency 10 years since Hurricane Sandy?
Ten years after Hurricane Sandy devastated communities across New Jersey, officials from the state to the county level remembered the aftermath of the storm and touted steps taken to prevent another such disaster. Last year, nine years after Sandy, the Hudson Reporter and Bayonne Community News surveyed officials from practically...
Hoboken council measures address lantern flies, booze and weed
Tired of seeing all those lantern flies in your backyard? Do you wish that they weren’t around posing a threat to natural plants in New Jersey? Hoboken is now officially set to put measures in place to control them after the City Council approved an ordinance at their Nov. 2 meeting.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
Meet the candidates running on the ‘Together We Can’ slate for the Bayonne school board
Under the slogan “Together We Can,” four candidates are seeking seats up for grabs on the Bayonne Board of Education. The slate consists of incumbent Trustee Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Desmond, William Young, and Miriam Bechay, at 1I, 2I, 3I, and 8I on the ballot, respectively. Three seats...
Five months later, Story Dispensary gets Planning Board clearance
After five months (though it feels like eons have passed), Story Dispensary, the controversial retail cannabis applicant that has sparked debates over cannabis in Hoboken over the past year, has received their long-sought approval by the Planning Board after a six hour meeting on Nov. 1. In a time frame...
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
Annual Thanksgiving Ring Toss Competition set for Wednesday before holiday
The Annual Thanksgiving Toss for Bayonne children ages 12 and under, will take place on Wednesday, November 23, Mayor James Davis has announced. Sponsored by the Division of Recreation, the competition will take place at Veterans Stadium. Children will toss rings onto a turkey cut-out wooden board. The toss will...
Jahnbaz Almas runs independently for Bayonne school board seat
Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez, Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.
Bayonne opens ‘crown jewel’ of Phase II improvements to Collins Park
The Phase II improvements to Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park was officially opened on Tuesday, November 1. Officials, residents, and even members of the Collins family were present for the ceremony at First Street and Avenue C. The ceremony is the second recent opening of a city park following renovations, including Dr. David Morris Park.
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
