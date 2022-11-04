Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Kress Barton
Kress Barton, 93, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on January 16, 1929, to the late Mark and Elizabeth (Kress) Barton. He is also preceded in death by a son, Greg Barton, a grandson, Jonathan Barton, and a brother, Chuck Barton.
peakofohio.com
Tony Edward Coder
Tony Edward Coder, 75, of Bellefontaine, Ohio went to be with our Lord Jesus on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on July 21, 1947, to George Edward and Winona Laonta (Titus) Coder who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life Anna...
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
dayton.com
Xenia native ‘living the dream’ touring with country artist Bailey Zimmerman
Brendan Orchard, a Xenia native and Cedarville University graduate, is living his best life in Nashville as he tours with country artist Bailey Zimmerman’s band. Zimmerman is making history with his latest debut “Leave The Light On.” The EP earned the title of the most streamed all genre debut of 2022 and was also the biggest streaming country debut to date, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
wnewsj.com
2 die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point announces first quarter Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll, and half-day Honor Roll for the first nine weeks. To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Capsule costume contest winners
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Sweet Aromas and the Bellefontaine Examiner joined together to sponsor a Halloween costume contest on Capsule. The contest concluded with a random drawing for prizes last week.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
Comments / 0