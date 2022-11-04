ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These new winter weather maps aim to help Colorado drivers avoid treacherous travel

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

This week's first snow of any substance along the Front Range and biggest dump in the mountains of the season ushered in the winter weather season.

Colorado winter weather can be tricky, between snow squalls, rapidly changing conditions and wind making travel treacherous at times.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has been experimenting with new maps to help motorists plan travel during snowstorms. Here is a look at some of the weather service's new maps it pushes out on its Twitter , Facebook and website . The Boulder agency covers Northern Colorado, Denver and the Eastern Plains.

More: Colorado snowfall totals vary from an inch in cities to a foot in the mountains

Travel impact map

This year, the agency is experimenting with a travel impact map to help drivers determine such things as difficulty of a commute and road conditions.

Here is what it looked like for this week's storm:

And what it looked liked look on Twitter:

Snowfall totals forecast for major highways

The weather service rolled out these highway cross-section maps last year to better help travelers.

And how it appeared on Twitter:

New map shows your location's chances of various amounts of snow

Last year, the weather service started publicizing maps that show the high end and low end of forecast snowfall for certain locations in its coverage area. Here is what that map looks like.

And how it appeared on Twitter:

