Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Ryan Murphy reflects on the death of 'Glee' star Cory Monteith
Ryan Murphy says he now would have handled the death of "Glee" star Cory Monteith differently. In a conversation on the podcast "And That's What You REALLY Missed" released this week, Murphy said he regretted doing a tribute episode of the show so soon after Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died from a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
