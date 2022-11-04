ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Related
KVOE

At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck

At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Three children seriously injured in Olathe crash

Olathe police are investigating after a crash left three children seriously injured Saturday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. Saturday they were called to 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street for a two-vehicle crash. Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were all in the same vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The driver...
OLATHE, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

