Read full article on original website
Related
Multi-vehicle crash on WB I-435 causes injuries, backup at Wornall Road
A multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road has led to multiple injuries and a large backup Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
KMBC.com
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
KVOE
At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck
At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
WIBW
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
KCTV 5
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
1 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash on I-470
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
KMBC.com
Three children seriously injured in Olathe crash
Olathe police are investigating after a crash left three children seriously injured Saturday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. Saturday they were called to 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street for a two-vehicle crash. Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were all in the same vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The driver...
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
ATV driver dies in crash late Friday night in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Comments / 0