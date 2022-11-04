Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
How Keion Brooks Jr. Went From Kentucky to UW
The talented forward had a connection with PJ Fuller and made another with the Husky coaching staff.
hubison.com
Men's Basketball Opens Season at No. 4 Kentucky
Lexington, KY--The Howard University men's basketball team faces a stern test when it opens the 2022-23 season against the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Monday at 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. This will be the first time that the Bison have played...
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky
Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky headlined 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and North Carolina also dominate 247Sports' preseason All-American selections. Five members of 247Sports' college basketball team were included in the vote. A first-place vote was worth two points, and a second-place vote was...
Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury
Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
swimswam.com
Texas A&M Routs TCU in Combined Dual Meet
TEXAS A&M vs TCU (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL) Texas A&M hosted in-state TCU for a combined dual meet on Friday, emerging victorious in convincing fashion in both the men’s and women’s meets. TAMU’s Chloe Stepanek clocked a 4:54.83 in the women’s 500 free, winning the race...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Howard live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
Kentucky begins another college basketball season on Monday, and it's yet another campaign where the program is expected to compete for a national championship. The No. 4 Wildcats host the Howard Bison in their season-opener as the journey toward redemption tips off for this program. Kentucky enters this season trying...
wymt.com
UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
Oil price volatility leads to higher gas prices across nation; Kentucky sees 9th largest increase on week
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to land at $3.79 at week’s end. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million b/d to 8.66 million b/d last week. But at...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
Two-Time Oscar Nominee Ethan Hawke Back in KY Scouting Film Locations
Last Saturday, after spending some time at the Dia de los Muertos Festival in Henderson's Central Park, we drove through the city's downtown area. I made mental notes of how beautiful and well-maintained it is. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. I did that because, once again, I was in a small-ish...
WUKY
A more flexible Frankfort or a partisan power grab? We take a closer look at the case for and against Amendment No. 1
Kentucky's Amendment No.2 — specifically stripping any abortion protections from the state constitution — has captured the lion's share of media attention leading up to Tuesday's election. Amendment No. 1, however, may have escaped your radar. So, in this WUKY In-Depth report, we take a look at how it originated and what it will do if approved.
Kentucky National Guard soldiers deployed without health insurance for weeks
National Guard soldiers were deployed without health benefits to support them and their families. Guard calls it a 'systemic issue' that's gone on for years.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
