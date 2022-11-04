Read full article on original website
Bank of New Hampshire donates emergency response cargo trailer to Partnership for Public Health
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $8,000 to the Partnership for Public Health for the purchase of an emergency response cargo trailer. Partnership for Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of our public health region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. The primary role of the organization is to convene stakeholders, facilitate discussion and develop plans to reduce disease and promote broad-based community health.
Earl Sweeney: Will State School development cause prosperity or drive out businesses?
I'm not much for writing letters to the editor, but the Oct. 21 edition and its front-page article about the development plan for the State School property gave me, as a lifetime resident of the area and frequent visitor to Laconia to shop, obtain medical care or celebrate with a meal or a movie, a warning shudder that has led me to express my concern to residents and businesses of your city.
Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead
BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
George R. Randall, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80. George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
Thomas Tardif: Up to public officials to familiarize with Right to Know law
It appears the Belknap County Delegation’s brouhaha is over. Their habitude of illegal meetings over the years, “failure to notices meetings, most recently the emergency meeting of Aug. 1, 2022," now water over the dam. The question is, is it?
Virginia M. Wallace, 73
NEW HAMPTON — Virginia M. Wallace, 73, of Dana Hill Road, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on February 8, 1949, Virginia was one of seven children born to Henry and Flora (Fisk) Webb. The family moved to New Hampton in 1959 and Virginia attended local schools. She worked as an EMT for Crumb Ambulance service in Meredith in the early '80s, then went on to become a veterinarian technician at Stratham Tech in the early '90s. She also worked as an inspector at the LW Packard Woolen Mill in Ashland and raised four children.
Mary L. St. Gelais, 95
BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
Larry W. Berwick, 63
LACONIA — Larry “Ladd” Berwick, 63, a long-time resident of Laconia, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home with family by his side, after a six month battle with cancer. Larry commented recently that his daughter Amanda was his “personal nurse” and this was true!
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
Voting stations are set up in Belmont for New Hampshire's primary election in September. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Josephine E. Marchi, 97
FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022. She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
Winni Players stage annual radio drama Nov. 10-13
MEREDITH — The Winni Players Community Theatre will present their annual staged radio drama, "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play," Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10-13. "Vintage Hitchcock" is an adaptation of three Alfred Hitchcock films written by Joe Landry. It will be performed at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
Robert E. King, 69
GILMANTON — Robert "Bob" Edward King, 69, of Elm Street, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Robert was born on March, 1, 1953, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Madeline Louis King.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Yikes! ends season, starts selling online
CENTER HARBOR — Kevin and Diane Campbell of Yikes! American Craft Gallery thank the community, their wonderful customers and artists for the support of their 30 years in business at 23 Main St. Starting in 1992, Yikes! opened with the excitement of selling the art and handcrafts of Diane’s...
