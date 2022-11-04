ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Extra: November madness

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago

November madness

November is a month that can bring both summer and winter weather to North Texas. Back in 2017, DFW recorded two days with a high temperature of 94 and one day with a high of 90. All three of those were record highs. The flip side to that is snow. Yes, it sometimes snows in November. Both 1976 and 1937 stand out as snowy Novembers each recording 5 inches of snow. It may be rare to have November snow, but a freeze is common. The average date of the first freeze in Dallas-Fort Worth is Nov. 22.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

