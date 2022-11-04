ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Paid Remote Jobs and How to Get Them

By Armani Syed
The pandemic has made the prospect of never having to travel to a workplace to do your job much more attainable for those who want to work remotely full time.

Demand for fully remote work has outstripped willingness by employers to allow it in recent months, according to the latest WFH research project report , a monthly survey run jointly by the University of Chicago, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

Read More: How to Ask Your Employer if You Can Work Remotely Permanently

“The majority of today’s workers have made it clear they value job flexibility and more specifically, remote work options,” says Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs.

“Among remote jobs, work-from-anywhere jobs are even more desirable,” Gardner adds, noting that roles with no geographical requirements only make up 5% of remote jobs found by Flexjobs researchers.

Although the prospect of a recession has been hanging over the U.S. economy, and the Federal Reserve has been taking aggressive steps to cool inflation , the job market has remained relatively robust. The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, which was higher than analysts had expected, though the rate of growth had slowed from September, according to figures released on Nov. 4. Separate official figures released on Nov. 1 showed that job openings in the U.S. rose to 10.7 million in September, partially offsetting a decline in the previous month and defying economists’ predictions.

According to research published by the Pew Research Center in July, around one-in-five workers said they were somewhat or very likely to pursue new career opportunities in the coming six months.

For many, that decision may be financial. ADP payroll data published on Wednesday showed that average private sector annual salaries grew at a rate of 15.2% in October for people changing jobs. Americans cited low pay as one of the top reasons why they quit their job last year in a separate Pew survey conducted in February.

Read More: The Pandemic Revealed How Much We Hate Our Jobs. Now We Have a Chance to Reinvent Work

For applicants hoping to have it all by securing a six-figure salary and flexibility on location, Gardner says there are manager roles across a number of industries that she has seen dominating the remote job marketplace.

To secure remote roles that pay well, Gardner suggests that the same rules for any job application still apply. “Be ready to tailor your resume and cover letter, point out any remote work experience that you’ve previously had, showcase your remote work skills,” she says.

She recommends that candidates include a technology section on their resumes to highlight proficiency with remote collaboration tools such as Zoom, Google Drive, and Slack.

Read More: Remote Work is Now a Status Symbol. Here’s How To Make a Workplace That Works for Everyone.

Here are some of the best-paid jobs in the U.S. that can be done fully-remotely, according to FlexJobs.

Financial Manager

Financial planning roles generally involve coordinating accounting, producing financial reports and cash-flow statements as well as profit projections while complying with regulatory requirements. The average salary for financial managers is around $134,180 and the unemployment rate remains low at 2.9%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that 118,200 financial manager roles should emerge between 2020 and 2030.

Gardner says “salaries for remote and hybrid jobs vary depending on the company and other factors like an applicant’s experience and education.”

Marketing Manager

Marketing managers oversee campaigns to communicate a brand or organization’s message to its target market and propel growth of products or services. Successful applicants secured an average salary of around $142,170 in 2020, with the lowest-paid 25% still earning around $101,690.

It is common for applicants to have bachelor’s degrees in related fields, such as communications, journalism or advertising.

Software Developer

Software development positions are among the more lucrative roles in the computing and IT field that don’t require a Masters degree like other high paying roles in the tech sector. Candidates in the U.S. typically secured an average salary of $120,730 in May 2021 , according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Responsibilities in these roles relate to the design, installation, and maintenance of software systems through engineering and programming.

Thomas Vick, the regional director for global employment agency Robert Half, says data engineer positions, as well as roles in software development, consistently offer high salaries for remote roles.

“Most of the positions that we get on the software… side are remote but we are seeing more and more clients that want a hybrid environment,” Vick adds. “The companies that are asking candidates to be completely onsite are struggling to find the quality of talent that they are looking for.”

Medical and Health Services Manager

Medical and health services managers are responsible for the direction and coordination of the business activities of healthcare providers, and applicants can typically expect a median salary of around $101,340. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 28% employment growth for medical and health services manager roles between 2021 and 2031—faster than the average of all occupational growth which suggests that it’s a role with continuing prospects.

A bachelor’s degree is generally required to enter the field, and many people in these roles also have master’s degrees, as well as administrative or clinical experience in healthcare facilities or hospitals.

Human Resources Managers

Human resources manager roles are projected to grow 7% between 2021 and 2031, in line with the average growth of all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These roles had a median salary of around $126,230 in May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically consist of tasks pertaining to the efficient coordination of administrative functions at an organization.

Senior roles require more experience, so applicants need to be able to demonstrate their proficiency alongside strong networking abilities. Gardner advises jobseekers to reconnect with past colleagues, network with online groups, research remote-friendly companies and interact with senior-level individuals on platforms such as LinkedIn.

For those ambitious enough to seek out these competitive roles, the pay-off will be significant, Gardner says. “Employees remain in high demand, and as companies continue to adopt remote-friendly workplaces, they’ll have more opportunities than ever before to find a career with the remote work options they want.”

