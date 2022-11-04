Read full article on original website
Health Care — Congress to address cybersecurity in health care
A brave Philadelphia man achieved greatness this weekend after he successfully ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. And Alexander wept. Today in health, we’ll be looking at what actions lawmakers are taking to deal with the looming cyber threats against the U.S. health sector. Welcome to Overnight Health...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Student Infected With Debilitating Virus in Undisclosed Biolab Accident
In America’s biolabs, hundreds of accidents have gone undisclosed to the public. The graduate student was alone in the lab on a Saturday, handling a mouse infected with a debilitating virus, when the needle slipped. She wore two gowns, two pairs of shoe covers, a hair net, a face mask, and two pairs of gloves. Gingerly, she had pointed the needle at the mouse’s abdomen and injected the antibody. The animal was infected with a recombinant strain of Chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that has sparked epidemics in Africa and the Caribbean. Chikungunya can wreak havoc in other regions when the right kind of mosquito is present; in 2007 and 2017 there were outbreaks in Italy, and in 2014 the virus hit Florida, infecting 11 people who had not recently traveled abroad. In January 2016, nine months before the researcher stood in the lab that weekend, a locally acquired infection was diagnosed in Texas.
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
Roll Call Online
‘Rampant disinformation’ seen undermining safe voting technology
As Americans cast votes for congressional and gubernatorial candidates Tuesday, security experts are most concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation that threatens to undermine the integrity of the election process. The election technology itself has receded as a concern. State and local officials have addressed cybersecurity weaknesses and...
KevinMD.com
Mental Health Technologies: Revolutionizing technology within the behavior health care field
Mental Health Technologies (MHT) brings much-needed technological innovation to a space in desperate need of it. Via our online, HIPAA-compliant assessment tool, medical practices are able to send, evaluate, and bill DSM-IV and DSM-V tests remotely or in person. Physicians use that information to determine the type of treatment and overall level of care that best suits their patients’ needs and continuously monitor that care with a range of analytics on patient progress and clinician performance.
McKnight's
Are value-based payments the best CMS can do for nursing home residents? A call for stronger action
America’s nursing homes are in crisis, and the government has been complicit. In the past 2 and a half years, COVID-19 has killed more than 158,000 nursing home residents. These facilities, filled with the nation’s most medically frail, have been understaffed, poorly managed and ignored for decades, creating the perfect storm allowing the pandemic to wreak devastating casualties.
Roll Call Online
Possible end of emergency spurs debate on Medicaid
The potential end of the COVID-19 public health emergency has reinvigorated debate over the merits and costs of expanding Medicaid. A provision of a 2020 COVID-19 relief bill required that states keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in exchange for more federal funding.
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Hacker publishes Australian health insurer's customer data
Client data of Australia's largest health insurance company has been published by an extortionist following through on a threat to do so
beckerspayer.com
CMS doubles down on value-based payments for specialty care: 4 things to know
CMS wants all traditional Medicare beneficiaries and most Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care organizations by 2030. In a strategy report published Nov. 7, CMS detailed its plans to reach this goal. Here are four things to know about how the agency plans to transform payments for specialty care over the...
Urology Services Inquiry’s focus will be health trust governance – barrister
A public inquiry will examine governance around urology services in a Northern Ireland Health Trust, and not just the work of one urologist, a barrister has said.The first public sitting of the Urology Services Inquiry opened in Belfast on Tuesday.The inquiry was ordered by former health minister Robin Swann after serious concerns about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant, Aidan O’Brien.Mr O’Brien retired from the Southern Health Trust in 2020.The trust notified the Department of Health of concerns about his work, leading to the records of more than 1,000 patients being recalled.The first day of public hearings heard that...
bestcolleges.com
Healthcare Management vs. Healthcare Administration
Healthcare management and healthcare administration can be lucrative, fast-growing careers. While healthcare management and administration are similar, there are key differences. Consider your interests and goals when choosing between the two fields. Healthcare management and administration can be studied at the undergraduate or graduate level. When you think of a...
The Best Online Pharmacies
Online pharmacies can provide both affordability and give you easy and safe access to the medications you need without the need to leave the house. Ordering from online pharmacies is a fairly straightforward process, provided you have a computer or smartphone, a working internet connection, and a valid prescription. Many offer the convenience of auto-refills, so that you’ll have a steady supply of your daily medication.
ems1.com
30+ healthcare groups urge President Biden to convene summit on ED delays
Advocacy, public health and medical specialty organizations signed a nine-page joint letter describing the ambulance bed crisis in a series of stories. When does a patient become the hospital's legal responsibility? When can EMS crews leave patients and return to service? A major factor contributing to the current shortage of available EMS personnel and units is the increasing frequency of lengthy hospital bed delays.
Rising Healthcare Costs Tops Reason Patients Defer Healthcare
– Cost concerns increasingly outweighed worries about the pandemic as the top reason Americans deferred healthcare, according to a new study by Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category. – Between 2020 and 2022 the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased by...
ScienceBlog.com
Half of dentists say patients are high at dental appointments
As personal and medical marijuana use increases nationwide, the American Dental Association (ADA) suggests patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits after a new survey finds more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal...
KevinMD.com
Punishing doctors for spreading misinformation
When I was in high school, I read George Orwell’s 1984, a novel about a dystopian future where the government (a.k.a. Big Brother) monitors everything the citizenry says or thinks. Anyone deviating from government “doublespeak” is swiftly and severely punished. I recall my horror as the main character, Winston, a former government official who joins the anti-Big Brother underground, is arrested by the “thought police.” His mind is then reprogrammed into “right thinking” in a terrifying scene worthy of any horror movie. Now, California’s Assembly Bill 2098, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, aims to punish physicians who interpret scientific facts differently from state or federal health care officials.
Amwell Says Future of Telehealth Will Go Beyond Video Visits
Showing that some telehealth providers understand they must offer more than video visits post-pandemic to stay relevant, Amwell is talking up the modularity of its Converge digital health platform as the core of its future as a health tech player. During a third-quarter 2022 earnings call with analysts on Monday...
