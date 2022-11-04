ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott increases readiness level of State Emergency Operations Center

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Governor Abbott instructed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). Severe storms are expected to impact communities across Texas today, including damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding forecasted for much of the eastern half of Texas through late tonight.

Governor Abbott released the following statement

“The State of Texas continues readying resources to protect Texans against severe weather threats impacting our state, and we urge Texans to heed the guidance of their emergency officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Governor Abbott. “State and local officials are working around-the-clock to ensure resources are swiftly deployed to respond to impacted communities over the course of these storms.”

TDEM has agency representatives from the following Texas Emergency Management Council agencies staffing the SOC to coordinate any requests for state assistance from local officials:

  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas Public Utility Commission
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas National Guard
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

On Thursday, Governor Abbott ordered the activation of state resources to assist local officials in their response to severe weather and flash flooding threats.

State officials encourage Texans to report any damage to homes and businesses after storms have passed and when it is safe to do so. Texans can use the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov to report damages. The survey uses information provided to inform emergency management officials of damages that have occurred. It also helps them determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

Texans can locate more severe weather safety tips here .

You can read Governor Abbott’s Thursday direction below:

State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding

Victoria, TX
