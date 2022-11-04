Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From the majestic White Mountains to striking Lake Winnipesaukee, this quintessential New England getaway has been capturing the hearts of travelers for generations. Whether your ideal lovers retreat includes romantic winter sleigh rides or long drives down Kancamagus Highway, the Granite State has you covered.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO