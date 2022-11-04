Read full article on original website
Voters in 5 States Decide Whether to Legalize Marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
South Dakota Candidates Rally Base Ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.
North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
Sarah Sanders Aims to Go From Trump Spokeswoman to Governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump's spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday's election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican...
16 Top Romantic Getaways in New Hampshire
Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From the majestic White Mountains to striking Lake Winnipesaukee, this quintessential New England getaway has been capturing the hearts of travelers for generations. Whether your ideal lovers retreat includes romantic winter sleigh rides or long drives down Kancamagus Highway, the Granite State has you covered.
Enrollment Dips for Second Year at Georgia Universities
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of students fell for a second straight year at Georgia's public colleges and universities, even as the state's most prestigious universities kept growing. While Georgia's universities had outperformed the nation in enrollment for years, numbers dipped more sharply this year, falling 1.8%, compared to...
