Worcester, MA

Hip-hop mogul Diddy acquires Worcester, Leicester pot dispensaries

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — As part of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' first investment in the cannabis industry, an entity owned by Combs has acquired Sunnyside dispensaries in Worcester and Leicester, and Leicester's Sunnyside production facility from Chicago-based Cresco Labs, Cresco announced Friday.

The Sunnyside properties, which were formerly known as Cultivate, were acquired by Cresco Labs in September 2021 from Leicester-based Cultivate Holdings. Cresco Labs is the No. 1 operator of recreational cannabis in the United States.

The three Central Massachusetts properties are among 12 properties acquired by Combs from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care.

The transaction is expected to create the first minority-owned, multistate cannabis operation.

All the acquisitions are expected to close concurrently. The properties are expected to sell for up to $185 million.

A dispensary in Greenfield as well as locations in New York and Illinois are part of the transaction.

Starting out as a record producer, rapper and label owner of Bad Boy Records in the 1990s, Combs produced and managed some of the most popular hip-hop and R&B music of the '90s and 2000s. He has significantly diversified his portfolio to become one of the biggest moguls in hip-hop.

Combs has his hands in the liquor industry, owning Cîroc Vodka, as well as in fashion and media.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hip-hop mogul Diddy acquires Worcester, Leicester pot dispensaries

