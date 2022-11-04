ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes

Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don't. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
WDBO

Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe

FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich, who lives in northern Virginia, had...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

China's Kuaishou Says State Broadcaster Has No Veto Rights Over Business

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese short video apps operator Kuaishou on Wednesday dismissed as untrue what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after taking a stake in its Beijing subsidiary. The company said state-owned broadcaster the Beijing Radio and Television Station (BRTS)...
US News and World Report

Arizona Rejects Legalizing Marijuana; Maryland Approves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Trump’s No Good, Very Bad Night

The so-called “red-wave” expected on Election Day never materialized, it was clear early Wednesday, even with several key races still undecided and the balance of power in both chambers uncertain. And while that’s bad news for Republicans in general, it’s especially bad news for former President Donald Trump....
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...

