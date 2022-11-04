Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Here are all the races still uncalled as Senate control hangs on 3 states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled Wednesday, as does control of the chamber.
US News and World Report
Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share
(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
US News and World Report
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes
Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don't. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont on Tuesday, enshrined abortion protections in their states' constitutions in Tuesday's midterm elections.
US News and World Report
Democrat John Fetterman Tops Republican Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman won the open seat for the Senate in Pennsylvania, defeating TV personality Mehmet "Dr." Oz and flipping a seat to the Democratic side in a dramatic victory that is key to Democrats' hopes of clinging to power in the Senate. With 90% of results in, Fetterman, the sitting...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich, who lives in northern Virginia, had...
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
US News and World Report
China's Kuaishou Says State Broadcaster Has No Veto Rights Over Business
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese short video apps operator Kuaishou on Wednesday dismissed as untrue what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after taking a stake in its Beijing subsidiary. The company said state-owned broadcaster the Beijing Radio and Television Station (BRTS)...
US News and World Report
Arizona Rejects Legalizing Marijuana; Maryland Approves
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
US News and World Report
Trump’s No Good, Very Bad Night
The so-called “red-wave” expected on Election Day never materialized, it was clear early Wednesday, even with several key races still undecided and the balance of power in both chambers uncertain. And while that’s bad news for Republicans in general, it’s especially bad news for former President Donald Trump....
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
Where’s the red wave? Six key takeaways from the US midterms
Democrats appear to have surprised even themselves, though a Republican majority in the House still seems likely
Comments / 0