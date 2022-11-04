ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Steady lines forming as early voting continues in Lexington

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

It’s time for early voting in Lexington. Just before noon on Friday the line outside the Senior Center stretched to the parking lot. But, it moved forward at a steady pace.Esther Murphy was one of those in line to vote.“Why are you here today?....You mean this isn’t the lunch line…I’m really hungry…Murphy went on to say the line moved just fine and, being retired, she could pick and choose when to come. Myra Bundy said early voting is a good fit.“I have a very, very busy work and home life schedule. So, getting to vote early was a great opportunity for me to find a period of time when I could dash out and exercise my right to vote,” said BundyTyler Gayheart would like to see more than three days of early voting.“I think it should be all week, maybe even two weeks for people to register to vote, cast their ballot,” said Gayheart.Voting Precinct Worker Paul Louallen there are 12 clerks scanning IDs and 50 voting booths. He said it’s typically about a 20-minute wait in line.“You know when they saw how easy it was and quick it was they started telling their people. I’ve had several people mention that ‘hey my father told me it was quick and easy.’ So, they come and got it,” said Louallen.Early voting runs from 8:30 until 4:30. Saturday is the last day for early voting at the Senior Center.

