ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

BBNBA: Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battle

By Grant Grubbs
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gi5Jy_0iz1SW0800
Photo by Justin Tafoya | Getty Images

Two of the best Kentucky guards during the John Calipari era; one of the best games of the NBA season.

On Thursday night, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets squeezed out a 122-110 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. As one of the only two games of the night — and the only contest featuring former ‘Cats — the spotlight was on. Thankfully, the two Kentucky legends didn’t disappoint.

Jamal Murray is officially back

If you were still wondering if Murray’s knee was fully healed, this one was for you. In the win, Murray dropped a season-high 24 points and five rebounds. The 6-foot-3 star’s season highs didn’t stop there. Murray also drained four 3-pointers on six attempts, the most he’s made in a game this season.

Murray’s two-time MVP teammate Nikola Jokic gave his approval after the game.

He’s better,” Jokic said following the win. “Every game, he’s a little bit better. Even in the practices, he moves a little bit better; he cuts a little bit better; he changes direction a little bit better.”

Murray’s knee seemed to be feeling just fine in the fourth quarter. With just under 11 minutes left in the contest, Murray drove in to score the tying point. Instead of laying it in or throwing up a floater, Murray did what he tends to do so often: something we’ve never seen before.

Murray’s left-handed reverse poster was just the start of his clutch performance. The guard scored 14 points in the final period. When asked what clicked for him after the game, his response was simple.

“Sometimes I get frustrated with my play, and I end up changing it pretty quick. So, today was one of those days,” Murray said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has another standout performance

While Murray walked away with the win, Gilgeous-Alexander looked like the best player on the court. SGA put up 37 points, three rebounds and four assists in the contest. More impressively, SGA got his points the old-fashioned way.

In the loss, the former SEC Tournament MVP didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer. Instead, SGA went 13-17 from the field and 11-11 from the charity stripe (putting him at 51-52 on the year from the line, or 98.1 percent). The seemingly odd statistic is nothing new for SGA. The 6-foot-6 combo guard didn’t make a 3-pointer in the previous two games, as well.

SGA’s lack of downtown shooting hasn’t stopped him from dominating the league. The Thunder leader is averaging 32.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per outing. Additionally, SGA has the fourth-highest efficiency rating in the league.

Despite never making an All-Star appearance, SGA is at the forefront of the early MVP race. Oklahoma City certainly isn’t taking him for granted.

Murray’s performance helps bring the Nuggets’ record to 5-3 while the Thunder falls to 4-4.

11/3/22 Statistics

PlayerScorePTSFG (3PT)REBASTSTLBLKTOMIN+/-

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)122-110 L vs. DEN3713-17 (0-0)4320435-6

Jamal Murray (DEN)122-110 W vs. OKC248-19 (4-6)5200233

Tonight in the NBA

  • 7:00: Cavaliers @ Pistons (Diallo, Knox, Noel)
  • 7:00: Heat (Adebayo, Herro) @ Pacers (Jackson)
  • 7:00: Knicks (Randle, Quickley) @ 76ers (Maxey)
  • 7:00: Nets @ Wizards
  • 7:30 (ESPN): Bulls @ Celtics
  • 8:00: Hornets (Washington, Richards) @ Grizzlies
  • 8:00: Clippers (Wall, Boston) @ Spurs (Johnson)
  • 8:30: Raptors @ Mavericks
  • 8:30: Warriors @ Pelicans
  • 10:00 (ESPN): Bucks @ Timberwolves (Towns)
  • 10:00: Trailblazers (Sarr-out, Sharpe) @ Suns (Booker)
  • 10:30: Jazz (Vanderbilt) @ Lakers (Davis, Gabriel)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
hotnewhiphop.com

Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

4-star PG Gabe Cupps makes it official for the Hoosiers

On3 Consensus four-star recruit Gabe Cupps has made it official, signing his National Letter of Intent to Indiana on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 center point guard from Centerville (OH) High committed to the Hoosiers back in November of 2021, beating out a final group that also included Ohio State and Stanford.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Portland Trail Blazers Josh Hart’s Wife, Shannon Phillips

Josh Hart emerged as the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Miami Heat on November 7. His entire support system, including his friends, family, and fellow athletes, has greatly appreciated his tireless work. Talking of his family, Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, was encouraging and appreciative as usual. She was quick to post appreciation stories about her husband. Half of the couple’s lifetime has been spent together. The high school sweethearts have remained together through life’s ups and downs. Fans are interested to know the NBA pro’s family. So we delve deep into his wife’s background in this Shannon Phillips wiki.
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

2024 Top-20 recruit Eddrick Houston makes first cut

Buford (Ga.) EDGE Eddrick Houston has been offered by close to 40 schools. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound four-star has taken numerous visits over the last year, he has established relationships with multiple coaching staff and he is ready to make his first cut. “In no order, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State,...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy