KMOV
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Department Makes Arrest After Vehicle Tries To Flee Officers Across Clark Bridge
ALTON - Alton Police reported two subjects were taken in custody on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the department received information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics, Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers subsequently located the vehicle on East Broadway near...
Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say
A woman abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe.
20-year-old admits role in widespread carjacking conspiracy
A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy tied to 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.
KMOV
East St. Louis man admits stealing catalytic converters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting and selling stolen goods. Officials say Matthew Jennings, 31, admitted that in the beginning of December 2019, he and D’Ante Carter, 38, stole 39 catalytic converters from cars in the area and sold them for scrap. Jennings also attempted to steal three more from pickup trucks and vans parked overnight at landscaping companies, commercial businesses and an organization that helps those with disabilities.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
KMOV
Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards. Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
Jury convicts St. Louis man of one murder, deadlocked in other killings
A St. Louis jury rendered a guilty verdict on Saturday against a man for the Aug. 2021 murder of a 26-year-old woman, but was deadlocked on two additional murder charges.
Police need help identifying scrapyard burglar
ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who pilfered catalytic convertors from a local scrapyard. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the burglary occurred just before 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the...
Woman found safe after taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday morning after a woman was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.
Endangered Person: Police look for woman taken at gunpoint
Police are looking for 21 year old Karrena Cummings. She was believed taken from 9397 Caddiefield Road in Ferguson around 3:15 am at gunpoint.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
FOX2now.com
Black Jack man accused of killing sister
A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against costly smash and grabs
It is a crime that does not seem to go away. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A startup business in the St. Louis area believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against …. It is...
Suspect strikes squad car while fleeing police in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are searching for suspects Monday morning after their car backed into a squad car and drove off at a gas station on North Hanley Road. According to the Berkeley Police Department, the incident began at about 2:10 a.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in Bel-Ridge near Interstate 170. That's when a Normandy police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Elantra presumed to be stolen due to a broken window.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KMOV
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
myleaderpaper.com
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
