Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis man admits stealing catalytic converters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting and selling stolen goods. Officials say Matthew Jennings, 31, admitted that in the beginning of December 2019, he and D’Ante Carter, 38, stole 39 catalytic converters from cars in the area and sold them for scrap. Jennings also attempted to steal three more from pickup trucks and vans parked overnight at landscaping companies, commercial businesses and an organization that helps those with disabilities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards. Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Police need help identifying scrapyard burglar

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who pilfered catalytic convertors from a local scrapyard. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the burglary occurred just before 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Black Jack man accused of killing sister

A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
BLACK JACK, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspect strikes squad car while fleeing police in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are searching for suspects Monday morning after their car backed into a squad car and drove off at a gas station on North Hanley Road. According to the Berkeley Police Department, the incident began at about 2:10 a.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in Bel-Ridge near Interstate 170. That's when a Normandy police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Elantra presumed to be stolen due to a broken window.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
BELLEVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting

Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
HEMATITE, MO

