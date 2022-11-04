Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY SIGN AHL GOALTENDER TO NHL CONTRACT DUE TO INJURY SITUATION BETWEEN THE PIPES
Much like the Dallas Stars, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a bit of trouble when it comes to their goaltending situation due to injuries. Matt Murray has been on the shelf for a few weeks now with an adductor injury and on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Ilya Samsonov suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the game.
Comments / 0