ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Comments / 8

Mike Cheryl Kohner
4d ago

chief Cory, I'd shake your hand, that is the mentality that all of our chief law officials should have...

Reply(1)
6
Susanne Eye
4d ago

and maybe they need to be harder on drunk driver even first time offenders

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy