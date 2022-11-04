2023 WR Kaleb Smith decommits from Texas Tech, trending towards Notre Dame

Kaleb Smith (Courtesy of Reedy High School)

Frisco (Texas) Reedy class of 2023 wide receiver Kaleb Smith announced on Friday afternoon that he has decommitted from Texas Tech, and according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), he’s now a heavy Notre Dame lean.

“First off, I would like to thank Texas Tech University and Coach McGuire for giving me an opportunity to continue playing the game I love at the next level (at) an amazing program,” Smith said in his decommitment tweet. “The family and culture out in Lubbock is crazy, and that’s why I’ve been committed since February, but the Lord has presented me with more opportunities to be great, and I need to explore those without a doubt.

“After a lot of thought and talks with God, I will be decommitting from Texas Tech University and making my recruitment 100 percent back open.

“I haven’t really had a full recruit experience and really want to take it slow and make sure I do it the right way. Raider Nation it’s all love, thank you for believing in me.”

A few minutes after posting his decommitment, Smith announced that he picked up an offer from Notre Dame. And this weekend, the 6-1, 180-pounder is expected in South Bend for an official visit.

Blue & Gold has also logged an insider prediction for Smith to choose the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has the lead for Smith according to the On3 RPM at 94.4 percent.

Notre Dame currently has three commitments at receiver in Austin (Texas) Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point’s Braylon James and Folsom (Calif.) High’s Rico Flores Jr.

Smith ranks as On3’s No. 168 overall wide receiver and No. 200 prospect from the Lone Star State. His rating of 85 from On3 is higher than the industry standard, which has him at 83.67.

Smith was named to the 2021 Texas District 5-5A Division I All-District second-team. He’s also played baseball and ran track & field during his prep career.

He’s battled some injuries throughout his high school career, as he previously reported that he broke his ring finger in 2020 and fractured a toe in 2021.

In 21 games across three seasons per MaxPreps, Smith has caught 96 passes for 1,365 yards and 15 touchdowns.

During his senior season with nine games of stats provided, Smith has hauled in 40 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Notre Dame has a major recruiting weekend when Clemson comes to town. Stay tuned to Blue & Gold for full coverage.