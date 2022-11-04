Michigan football at Rutgers: How to watch/stream, Vegas odds and more

(Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Michigan football looks to move to 9-0 on the season with a night game at Rutgers on deck in Week 10 (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). It is another game where the Wolverines are heavily favored and expected to win handily.

Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 B1G) started the season 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner and Temple, but have lost 4 of their last 5 contests, all in Big Ten play. This includes lopsided losses to Iowa (27-10), Ohio State (49-10) and Minnesota (31-0). Rutgers also has a close loss to Nebraska (14-13) and win over Indiana (24-17) on its resume.

Brandin Gaudin (play-by-play), former U-M tight end Jake Butt (color commentary) and Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter) will be handling the Big Ten Network broadcast. The game will also be streaming on B1G+ and providers that carry BTN, such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream and others. Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen will have the radio call with Jason Avant on the sidelines on 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area.

Michigan football at Rutgers game info

Teams: No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 B1G) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 B1G)

Date: Nov. 5, 2022

Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Big Ten Nightwork, check local listings for channel number

Streaming: B1G+, YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream

Radio: 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area, see affiliate stations here

: Wolverines -26, over/under set at 46 points (Vegas Insider)

Michigan/Rutgers Vegas odds

According to the Vegas oddsmakers, Michigan is a 26-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights with the over/under set at 45 points. This points to a high-scoring Wolverine effort and very little resistance from the Scarlet Knights, at least on paper.

TheWolverine.com predictions

Chris Balas: U-M 37, Rutgers 6

John Borton: U-M 41, Rutgers 9

Clayton Sayfie: U-M 45, Rutgers 0

Anthony Broome: U-M 49, Rutgers 6

Doug Skene: U-M 42, Rutgers 13

