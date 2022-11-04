Read full article on original website
Chazy Advances, Chiefs & Cougars Play to 1 Goal Games
Four New York State Regional Final Soccer games were played at Beekmantown high school, on Saturday. The lone boy’s game would see the Chazy boy’s advance following a pair of 2nd half goals, from Gunner Frenyea & Peter Labarge. That and good goaltending from Zamir Foster, helps send the eagle boy’s back to the state […]
Moriah Vikings Defense Dominates in Championship Win
The Moriah Vikings would dominate on both sides of the ball, as they shut out Ticonderoga 39-0 in the Class “D” Football Section 7 Championship Game. They would have a 22 point lead at halftime, thanks to a couple key turnovers late in the second quarter. They would tack on a couple more scores in […]
Addison Independent
Tiger boys’ soccer falls to Harwood despite late comeback
MIDDLEBURY — Despite a stirring rally while playing the final 27 minutes short a player and a head coach after simultaneous red cards, the season came to an end for the No. 2 seed Middlebury Union High School boys’ soccer team on Nov. 2, when No. 3 Harwood escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory.
colchestersun.com
Colchester boys soccer is going to the championship! Here's what you need to know.
NORWICH — The Colchester boys varsity soccer team is headed to the Division I state championship this Sunday. The Lakers will take on South Burlington High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Norwich University. Colchester previously won the D1 championships in 1988 and 2013. The two...
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
whdh.com
Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup
BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
Addison Independent
Rick Clark, 69, longtime Addison County resident
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rick Clark passed away suddenly due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Doris and Don Clark. A resident of Shoreham, Whiting, and Middlebury for over 40 years, Rick loved Vermont, riding his mountain...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
Dartmouth
‘The quietest bonfire ever’: Homecoming weekend sees five Good Samaritan calls, no arrests
No students attempted to touch the Homecoming bonfire this year, down from around 50 attempts in 2016, a result of increased safety precautions and a taller fence. No students were arrested during this year’s Homecoming weekend, according to Safety and Security director Keysi Montás. Safety and Security received five Good Samaritan calls from late Thursday night through early Sunday morning — mirroring 2021’s five and marking a slight increase from 2019’s three, according to Montás and past reporting by The Dartmouth.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
WCAX
Barre hosts veterans parade Saturday
Daylight Saving time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When the clock hits 2 a.m., automatic clocks will go back to 1 a.m. Vermont’s largest hospital is being recognized not for taking care of patients, but for the environment. Wood 4 Good is getting fired up for the winter.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
mynbc5.com
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
