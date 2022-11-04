ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

4-star DL Jordan Hall returning to Georgia this weekend

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Georgia has made a major impact in the recruitment of four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

The Bulldogs’ coaching staff, from head coach Kirby Smart all the way down, has made him feel like a major priority in this cycle. And he tells On3 that he’ll return to Athens again this weekend for an unofficial visit when the Bulldogs host Tennessee in front of what should be an electric atmosphere.

The visit is his second in the past month to see Georgia, which has emerged as one of the top schools currently pursuing him. Among the others are Alabama, Florida, LSU, Texas, Florida State and Ohio State.

“I think it’s self-explanatory, feels like a home away from home,” Hall told On3 in September. “It’s where I’m from. I was born there. And the love there I’ve been shown and everything I see since Day 1 coming there. Some of the coaches were a little iffy with me coming as a recruit the first time because I’m coming from this little hole-in-the-wall school, but I made my name for myself. I grinded, played my butt off and they’ve loved me ever since.

… Coach [Tray] Scott, he made it a point to see me. This spring, there was only two players he went to go see twice. And I know out of all people that are in my recruitment, the one coach that came to see me twice out of everybody was Coach Scott. That speaks volumes. Coach Smart is always on me hard, not even talking about football all the time. … They connect with me on all bases, probably going to be a big, big school in my recruitment outside of Florida. I love the school, I love being around the players.”

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder is also eyeing an official visit to Athens in December ahead of the Early Signing Period.

