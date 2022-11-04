Read full article on original website
Headlines for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - It's Election Day and voters across Kansas are headed to the polls. For voters who plan to use a mail-in ballot, Tuesday is also the final day to send it in. Ballots need to be postmarked by today (TUE) to be counted. And because of the Veterans Day holiday later this week, mailed ballots will have until Monday the 14th to arrive. Those mail-in ballots could make the difference in some close races, so Ellis County election officer Bobbi Dreiling says voters should be prepared for the possibility of not finding out results on election night. "Not only do we have advanced mail ballots coming in, you know, later than usual. But we also have provisionals that we're going to be counting, and that won't happen until canvas on November 17," she said. Around 13% of voters in Ellis County have already cast their ballots. That's up from 10% turnout here during early voting in this summer’s primary when the state voted on the abortion amendment. Dreiling expects polling places in Hays to stay busy throughout Election Day. “I'm going to assume they're going to be steady all day long. Especially prior to work and lunch hours and after five o'clock. Those are always the busy times," she said. For Kansans who want to vote in-person, polls are required to be open until 7 pm, although local governments can extend those hours. To find your polling place, contact the county election office or visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s website at voteks.gov.
A Social Work Licensing Exam That People of Color Fail More Often Is Under Scrutiny in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kansas — The test to become a licensed social worker is hard. It takes years of schooling, test prep — and depending on the exam — hundreds of hours of working in the field. April Diaz, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at the University of Kansas, took...
Headlines for Sunday, November 6, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — With election day less than 48 hours away, both major parties say the race for Kansas governor is a toss-up. The Associated Press reports that abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Governor Sam Brownback, and an independent conservative candidate is making this a tighter-than-expected race. A recent poll conducted by Emerson College Polling and The Hill shows Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt at 46 and 43 percent, which is within the margin of error. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Friday he expects voter turnout of about 53 percent of Kansas voters. That compares with over 56 percent in 2018, the last midterm election. Meanwhile, Missouri voters will be deciding on a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana, and an amendment that would require Kansas City to spend 25 of its revenue on its police department.
