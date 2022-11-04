TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - It's Election Day and voters across Kansas are headed to the polls. For voters who plan to use a mail-in ballot, Tuesday is also the final day to send it in. Ballots need to be postmarked by today (TUE) to be counted. And because of the Veterans Day holiday later this week, mailed ballots will have until Monday the 14th to arrive. Those mail-in ballots could make the difference in some close races, so Ellis County election officer Bobbi Dreiling says voters should be prepared for the possibility of not finding out results on election night. "Not only do we have advanced mail ballots coming in, you know, later than usual. But we also have provisionals that we're going to be counting, and that won't happen until canvas on November 17," she said. Around 13% of voters in Ellis County have already cast their ballots. That's up from 10% turnout here during early voting in this summer’s primary when the state voted on the abortion amendment. Dreiling expects polling places in Hays to stay busy throughout Election Day. “I'm going to assume they're going to be steady all day long. Especially prior to work and lunch hours and after five o'clock. Those are always the busy times," she said. For Kansans who want to vote in-person, polls are required to be open until 7 pm, although local governments can extend those hours. To find your polling place, contact the county election office or visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s website at voteks.gov.

