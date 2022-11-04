ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

16-year-old girl severely injured in suspected DUI on Vantage Highway

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl suffered gruesome injuries when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her truck on Vantage Highway. If samples prove that he was drunk during the crash, the suspect will face a felony vehicular assault charge. According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam

Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported

YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga

MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
MALAGA, WA
kpq.com

Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville

Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
WATERVILLE, WA
kpq.com

Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area

Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

