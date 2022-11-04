Read full article on original website
Police in Central Washington Searching for Murder Suspect
YAKIMA - Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in the murder of a woman at a Yakima hotel on October 21. Yakima Police say Cesar Sanchez is wanted for murder and kidnapping. He is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, say police. Police were...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police searching for suspect wanted for murder at Yakima Inn Oct. 21
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are looking for a suspect involved in the murder of a woman at the Yakima Inn back on October 21. Cesar Sanchez is a second suspect wanted for murder and kidnapping, according to Yakima Police. YPD says he is armed and dangerous and you should NOT...
nbcrightnow.com
Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
KIMA TV
Man robs bank in downtown Yakima, police say arrested within minutes
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Police have confirmed a man robbed a bank in downtown Yakima on Wednesday evening. They say a 34-year-old man went into Banner Bank at 502 W Yakima Ave. at about 4:50 p.m. He then handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He was caught within minutes,...
16-year-old girl severely injured in suspected DUI on Vantage Highway
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl suffered gruesome injuries when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her truck on Vantage Highway. If samples prove that he was drunk during the crash, the suspect will face a felony vehicular assault charge. According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the...
Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam
Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
KIMA TV
RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
ifiberone.com
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
kpq.com
Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
kpq.com
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Battle Downed Lines and Multiple Power Outages This Weekend
Douglas PUD crews were busy Friday night as they tended to multiple downed lines and power outages. On Friday night, Pangborn Airport received winds up to 39-51 mph. At 3:30 p.m., 163 residents lost power in the Palisades area due to a downed line. Crews had power restored around 6:45 p.m.
