How to set an animated Memoji on your Lock Screen in macOS Ventura
When choosing your profile picture that is displayed on yourMac's Lock Screen, you can choose to have an animated Memoji as one. Here is how to set it up. "With Memoji, you can create...
How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura
As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
Apple issues second developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Apple is continuing its testing of the next update for macOS with developers now able to try out the second build of macOS Ventura 13.1. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
'Custom Accessibility Mode' found in iOS 16.2 beta
Code within the new iOS 16.2 beta has fragments of a new "custom accessibility mode" which would allow users to customize the homescreen for specific disability needs. Apple's iOS 16.2 beta comes with camera fixes, and 5G enabled for users in India, plus the new Freeform app. However, it also includes an unannounced new Custom Accessibility Mode.
Apple to begin mass production on MR headset in early 2023
A new report suggests that Apple may start producing its mixed-reality headset as early as March 2023 and that it could be officially announced the following month. In May, it was reported that Apple had shown its upcoming mixed-reality headset to members of its board of directors. Now, a report...
Apple wants to hire lead designer from inside, but having problems
Evans Hankey, Apple's vice president of industrial design, is leaving, and the company is having trouble finding a replacement. Hankey and Alan Dye took leadership positions within the team after Jony Ive's departure. A report on October 21 said that Hankey plans to stick around for the next six months.
Apple seeds second developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple has reached the second round of the current beta generation, providing developers new builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program, or via an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas generally appear soon after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch in watchOS 9
Taptic Chimes allow you to know when a new hour has started with sound and haptic motions on yourApple Watch. Here is how to enable and customize the feature. "When enabled, on the hour,...
'Ask Apple' for developers restarts on Nov. 14
Apple has announced that next week of its Ask Apple series for developers will start on November 14, with sessions focusing on the latest technologies and features from the company. Developers can get help integrating the latest technologies into their apps, designing better user interfaces, and more through text-based group...
World's first foldable iPhone wasn't made by Apple
After over 200 days of trial and error, an engineer was able to create a folding iPhone using custom parts and a hinge from a Motorola Razr. Creative engineers love to build Frankenstein-like Apple devices like iPhones with USB-C ports or Mac mini with M1 processors stuffed into old iMac cases. The latest creation comes from a Chinese YouTuber called "Scientific and technological aesthetics," who tried to build the rumored iPhone Fold.
Apple is down to one manufacturer for AirPods Pro 2, says Kuo
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Goertek has stopped production ofAirPods Pro 2, leaving just one supplier producing the complex devices. After reporting back in 2019 that Goertek and Luxshare would be joint suppliers for...
Hands on with everything new in iOS 16.2 beta 2
The second developer beta ofiOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around. Apple recently confirmed that the next beta of iOS 16.2 would include 5G...
LGear 3-in-1 charging dock review: A cat tree for your devices
The 3-in-1 Lightning Charging Dock from LGear is a charging tree for Apple devices that can help reduce the number of cables and chargers on anyone's desk. LGear has a few charging options available, and the Lightning Charging 3-in-1 dock is one of the company's products that can recharge multiple devices.
Meta's 11,000 job cuts may be only the beginning
Meta CEO Zuckerberg has written to staff to tell them broadly about the layoffs, and other cost savings the company is implementing. "I view layoffs as a last resort, so we decided to rein in other sources of cost before letting teammates go," he wrote. "This is a sad moment,...
Eufy launches Security SmartTrack Link to track items in Find My
Accessory maker Eufy has released an item tracker called Security SmartTrack Link that works with Apple'sFind My protocol. The tracker is slightly less expensive than AirTag while providing many of the same location-tracking features....
Apple releases AirPods Pro 2 firmware update
A new firmware update is available for theAirPods Pro 2, and release notes indicate it is a basic "bug fixes and improvements" release. Apple doesn't usually provide detailed release notes for AirPods firmware, making...
