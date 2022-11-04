Apple is continuing its testing of the next update for macOS with developers now able to try out the second build of macOS Ventura 13.1. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

22 HOURS AGO