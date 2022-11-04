DURHAM, N.C. (November 5, 2022) - During its recent two-game win streak coming into the contest against North Carolina Central (NCCU), the Howard University football team had two key elements in its favor: time of possession and third down conversions on both sides of the ball. In the wins over Delaware State and Norfolk State, the Bison controlled the clock for more than 33 minutes, converting over 80-percent of its third down conversions while limiting their opponents to 20-percent of their attempts.

