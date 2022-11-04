ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Billy Taylor era starts strong for Elon University men’s basketball

The Billy Taylor era of the Elon University men’s basketball team tipped off with a home win over the Erskine College Flying Fleet, 80-55. With only seven returning players, questions loomed over the heads of the Phoenix as the team entered Schar Center to open the new season. A new coaching staff, a new system and a revamped roster were on display in front of a home crowd of over 1,800.
ELON, NC
informnny.com

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University students navigate voting absentee while abroad

In this year’s midterm election, students abroad are sending their ballot thousands of miles away from home. When Elon University junior Caroline DiPesa was growing up, her mother worked at their local polling place in Massachusetts. From a young age, DiPesa said she understood the importance of voting. Now,...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina

Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University celebrates first-generation students

Freshmen Janeeta Smith and Timothy Carter are two first-generation students at Elon University. Elon University will take part in a celebration of its first-generation Phoenix with four events Nov. 7 to 11. Freshman Timothy Carter is just one of the first-generation students at Elon. He credits his stepmom as the...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women's basketball falls in season opener

WINSTON SALEM – The Elon University women’s basketball team lost its season opener at Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent Wake Forest on Monday, 76-56. Head coach Charlotte Smith said the team has been waiting for the moment to get back on the court for a while. “We're excited, we...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University alumni, campus community enjoy annual Homecoming tailgate

Alumni talk during Elon University's 2022 Alumni Tailgate at the Lake Mary Nell Promenade on Nov. 5. Elon University alumni of all ages came back to campus to celebrate the annual Homecoming tailgate on the Lake Mary Nell promenade Nov. 5. Tents for each class reunion held multiple families and friends, as well as different student organizations handling food for the event.
ELON, NC
hubison.com

Football Downed by Big Plays in Loss To NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (November 5, 2022) - During its recent two-game win streak coming into the contest against North Carolina Central (NCCU), the Howard University football team had two key elements in its favor: time of possession and third down conversions on both sides of the ball. In the wins over Delaware State and Norfolk State, the Bison controlled the clock for more than 33 minutes, converting over 80-percent of its third down conversions while limiting their opponents to 20-percent of their attempts.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina Central: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

The #18 Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at John Paul Jones Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cavaliers ended up 21-14 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 52-51. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central struggled last season, ending up 15-15.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University's Innovation Quad continues to impress 2 months in

Located beside the McMichael Science Center, the Innovation Quad opened its doors in August as a hub for both studying and bringing new engineering resources to Elon. Within its facilities, the building contains Founders Hall, Hunt Atrium, the Advanced Prototype Lab and many other classrooms and study spaces where students can collaborate effectively.

