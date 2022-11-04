Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy Taylor era starts strong for Elon University men’s basketball
The Billy Taylor era of the Elon University men’s basketball team tipped off with a home win over the Erskine College Flying Fleet, 80-55. With only seven returning players, questions loomed over the heads of the Phoenix as the team entered Schar Center to open the new season. A new coaching staff, a new system and a revamped roster were on display in front of a home crowd of over 1,800.
informnny.com
No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University students navigate voting absentee while abroad
In this year’s midterm election, students abroad are sending their ballot thousands of miles away from home. When Elon University junior Caroline DiPesa was growing up, her mother worked at their local polling place in Massachusetts. From a young age, DiPesa said she understood the importance of voting. Now,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University celebrates first-generation students
Freshmen Janeeta Smith and Timothy Carter are two first-generation students at Elon University. Elon University will take part in a celebration of its first-generation Phoenix with four events Nov. 7 to 11. Freshman Timothy Carter is just one of the first-generation students at Elon. He credits his stepmom as the...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball falls in season opener
WINSTON SALEM – The Elon University women’s basketball team lost its season opener at Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent Wake Forest on Monday, 76-56. Head coach Charlotte Smith said the team has been waiting for the moment to get back on the court for a while. “We're excited, we...
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University alumni, campus community enjoy annual Homecoming tailgate
Alumni talk during Elon University's 2022 Alumni Tailgate at the Lake Mary Nell Promenade on Nov. 5. Elon University alumni of all ages came back to campus to celebrate the annual Homecoming tailgate on the Lake Mary Nell promenade Nov. 5. Tents for each class reunion held multiple families and friends, as well as different student organizations handling food for the event.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WXII 12
Wake Forest University welcomes new women's basketball coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Demon Deacons' women's basketball team tips off a new season Monday night. Coach Megan Gebbia tells us about how excited the team is.
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
hubison.com
Football Downed by Big Plays in Loss To NCCU
DURHAM, N.C. (November 5, 2022) - During its recent two-game win streak coming into the contest against North Carolina Central (NCCU), the Howard University football team had two key elements in its favor: time of possession and third down conversions on both sides of the ball. In the wins over Delaware State and Norfolk State, the Bison controlled the clock for more than 33 minutes, converting over 80-percent of its third down conversions while limiting their opponents to 20-percent of their attempts.
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina Central: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The #18 Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at John Paul Jones Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cavaliers ended up 21-14 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 52-51. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central struggled last season, ending up 15-15.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University's Innovation Quad continues to impress 2 months in
Located beside the McMichael Science Center, the Innovation Quad opened its doors in August as a hub for both studying and bringing new engineering resources to Elon. Within its facilities, the building contains Founders Hall, Hunt Atrium, the Advanced Prototype Lab and many other classrooms and study spaces where students can collaborate effectively.
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
