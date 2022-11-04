Read full article on original website
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Palm Beach County evacuations issued for zones A and B
Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"
DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.
Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Decision 2022: Breaking down the constitutional amendments on the ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is breaking down the constitutional amendments and county questions that Floridians will be voting on come Election Day. Constitutional amendment 1 is the limits of the assessment of real property used for residential purposes. We reached out to Marcia Herman from the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, a nonpartisan civic group.
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gubernatorial rivals DeSantis, Crist both to speak at campaign events in South Florida
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are making their final campaign push ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at the Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach. His message Monday consisted of one of his campaign slogans: Keep Florida...
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home,...
Police: Convicted felon falls asleep in middle of the road with loaded gun
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a convicted felon asleep at the wheel with a gun in his car in Port St. Lucie. Ricardo Taylor, a 34-year-old convicted felon, was arrested and taken to jail. On Nov. 7 around 5 a.m., officers with the Port St. Lucie...
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. Schools and district offices closed Wednesday and Thursday BUT all athletic practices and...
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
