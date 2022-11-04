ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Palm Beach County evacuations issued for zones A and B

Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Decision 2022: Breaking down the constitutional amendments on the ballot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is breaking down the constitutional amendments and county questions that Floridians will be voting on come Election Day. Constitutional amendment 1 is the limits of the assessment of real property used for residential purposes. We reached out to Marcia Herman from the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, a nonpartisan civic group.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. Schools and district offices closed Wednesday and Thursday BUT all athletic practices and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

