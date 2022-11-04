Read full article on original website
Jaycon Systems Marks 10th Anniversary, Celebrates Extraordinary Growth & Service
In just a decade, the company has grown from a small startup to a major powerhouse in product design, prototyping, and manufacturing of plastic casing and circuit boards for major brands in America. November 8, 2022 – Leading product design and prototyping giant, Jaycon Systems, is celebrating 10 years of...
SEMJar announces the launch of its new press release distribution service.
SEMJar.com, a leading press release distribution service, announced the launch of its new press release distribution service. The new service offers an easy-to-use platform that helps businesses and individuals get their news out to the public quickly and easily. “We are confident that our platform will help your business get...
Jammerall Co., Limited Update its Signal Jammer Collection
Leading provider of signal jamming devices and services, Jammerall Co., Limited, announces the addition of a wide range of cell phone jammers to its inventory. Customers of Jammerall Co. Ltd as well as individuals and organizations in need of a quality signal jammer will undoubtedly find the news coming from the company fascinating, following the announcement of an addition of different categories of top-notch devices and solutions to its offerings. Jammerall Co. Ltd is the go-to specialist for jamming devices, offering an unmatched collection of cellular jamming products ranging from low-cost portable units to high-spec industrial units.
Leading cabinet manufacturer in Asia, Bk Ciandre uses state-of-the-art cabinets production line solutions to produce its range of products
The company’s core competencies are helping fulfil the growing demand for high-quality cabinets. One of the world’s largest and most respected furniture manufacturers, BK CIANDRE, is continuously investing in leading technologies to help meet their customer’s demands effectively. As a leading cabinetry manufacturer, BK Ciandre has equipped itself with the world’s leading German Homag fully automatic CNC panel saw and advanced production line from Germany and Italy. The adoption of equipment is the most professional and latest internet of things control system in the customized cabinet industry.
Multiza announces the launch of a new music distribution platform
Digital music aggregator Multiza has announced the launch of a new music distribution platform “MULTIZA CMS”. This platform will allow independent music market companies to create their own music distribution services based on the existing content distribution network, which covers more than 150 music streaming platforms around the world, including Spotify, Apple Music, Vk Music, Yandex Music, TikTok, Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, Deezer and other services.
China-hifi-Audio Launchs Willsenton R300 Premium Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Match Their Clients’ High -quality Audio Requirements
China-hifi-Audio offers a selection of high end audiophile tube amplifiers that are specially designed to match their clients’ audio requirements. China-hifi-Audio launches audiophile tube amplifiers of the highest quality. Their sound systems are designed to bring the latest technology in sound reproduction at an affordable price. The sound systems that they offer include some of the most popular and sought-after audiophile tubes on the market. They have a policy of continuous development which guarantees them a competitive advantage in terms of design and performance, as well as in their product’s pricing. This store has been around for more than 15 years’ years, during which time they have been able to win many satisfied customers who are dedicated to their products. Their website offers users detailed information about their selection of top-quality professional audio equipment. It is staffed by a group of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing their customers with the highest quality products. Their team is available to answer any questions that potential buyers might have before they decide which one of these high-end products to buy.
