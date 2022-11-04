The Government of India has introduced a new system for applying for an Indian visa from Cameroon. This new system will allow applicants to fill out their application form and submit it to an immigration expert for review before it is finally submitted to the Indian government for approval.This new system is designed to streamline the visa application process and improve the overall experience for applicants. It is important to note that all applicants are still required to meet the minimum eligibility criteria for an Indian visa, and that the final decision on whether or not to issue a visa remains with the Government of India.

1 DAY AGO