Abdulrahman Ibrahim S Alhusayani was able to achieve fame through travel and tourism

Abdulrahman is a well-known traveler who loves to visit every corner of the world. He always planned for his dream vacations. He is a foodie guy who never misses a chance to go to a famous restaurant. As we all know, the world is perfectly accessible to everyone. Although not everyone is capable of pursuing a great passion out of it. Fortunately, Abdulrahman used his right tools and set of knowledge and made a successful travel blogger out of his passion.
Vedant Srivastava – Professional Music Producer and Singer

Vedant Srivastava is a musician and producer from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. His songs are already popular on YouTube and various social media. He is dedicated to creating his own space in the music industry with his production company Freeze Music Records. The dictionary definition of a singer is someone...
Acacia Grace Pours Her Heart into New Neo-Soul/R&B Single titled “I’m Not Meant To Break”

Washington, D.C.-based singer/songwriter Acacia Grace has released “I’m Not Meant to Break,” a new single that was produced by UK-based collaborator Epithet Music. After a traumatic experience, Acacia Grace is pleased to announce the release of a new single which is an intimate ballad where she pours her heart effortlessly. The song “I’m Not Meant to Break” is characterized by a beautiful relationship between chord progressions, baselines and guitars—as well as string arrangements, background vocals. In Acacia’s narration of her experience, she deftly weaves together emotion and master that engages the listener from start to finish.
MARYLAND STATE
Hanan Bilal Has Been Ranked Among The Best Makeup Artists In The Arab World

We are pleased to announce that Hanan Bilal has been ranked among the best Makeup Artists in the Arab world. Hanan Bilal is distinguished by her work that relies on creativity first, and Secondly for the passion for creating. The creative Hanan Bilal did not enter the field of cosmetics...
Author’s new book “Witness For My Father” receives a warm literary welcome

Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction – Biography book “Witness For My Father” by Barbara Bergren, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734244402. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers...
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Willee Amsden’s Fiction – Mystery – Historical book “Dream Girl”

Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Mystery – Historical book “Dream Girl” by Willee Amsden, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B5KV53XV. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned...
MAINE STATE
New Documentary Short Shows Why Early Intervention On Childhood Blindness Is Key To Preventing Extreme Poverty

The Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation has released a new documentary short charting a remarkable intervention to cure three children of cataract blindness in a single family. The film illustrates how untreated blindness in the developing world can create a burden of care which prevents entire families from escaping extreme poverty; and shows how early treatment interventions are key to being able to cure children of blindness.
Alfa Chemistry: Transition Metal Complexes are Ideal Compounds to Support Energy, Material, Biology and Catalysis Research

New York, USA – November 8, 2022 – As one of the most active players in the science community, Alfa Chemistry continues to strengthen its leading role as an ISO 9001:2015 certified supplier of high-quality chemicals and materials. Recently, Alfa Chemistry proudly announced its offering of a wide range of transition metal complexes for use in catalysis, material synthesis, photochemistry, and biological research.
Amor Fati Heated Clothing: Meet the Mission-Driven Heated Jumper Brand Determined to Help Britain Through the Cost of Living Crisis.

Amor Fati is a London-based, premium heated clothing brand that promises to help reduce energy costs while lending a hand to those less fortunate. The Brand’s name, Amor Fati, is Latin for “Love of Fate”. The ancient stoics coined the phrase to describe how life’s hardships lead to personal growth like “a blazing fire [that] makes flame and brightness out of everything thrown into it” as former Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius wrote in his journal.
Dr. Allana’s Newest Book Becomes An Instant Best Seller

Dr. Allana Da Graca Launches Her New Book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals”. On October 24, 2022, internationally recognized, Dr. Allana Da Graca, released her latest book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals” through Amazon and the book immediately became a Best Seller!
ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York

ApparelWin is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for reliable and successful production and procurement services for international garment businesses. ApparelWin is committed to creating the world’s most reliable clothing supply chain platform, which has built a high reputation in the fashion industry. The company delivers adaptable clothing manufacturing and procurement solutions to global brands, designers, celebrities, and influencers. They provide companies and designers of clothing with specialized supply chain services.
NEW YORK STATE

