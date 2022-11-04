Campout to highlight homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR — Nevers Park will be the site of an overnight charitable encampment this weekend that aims to raise awareness to the plight of homeless people.

On Saturday, Hartford Bags of Love will host the fourth annual Sleep Out To End Homelessness. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a public discussion about homelessness and speeches from people who have been homeless.

Everyone is welcome to camp out and spend the night in Nevers Park to experience for one day the struggles that many homeless people go through every night, sleeping in tents, cars or cardboard boxes.