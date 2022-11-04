ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Rejects Far-Right Wing Nut Mastriano for Guv

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will become the state’s next governor after defeating far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to three major networks. Shapiro ran a largely uneventful campaign, branding himself as a moderate and pragmatic option as compared to Mastriano, whose positions frequently resided on the fringe-right side of Republican politics. In avoiding anything spicy or controversial, Shapiro steadily built a solid lead in the polls heading up to election day.Shapiro’s placid bid stood in stark contrast to his opponent who made news on a near weekly basis despite a refusal to speak to mainstream press. Mastriano...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. Booker was the first Black Kentuckian to run as the state’s Democratic nominee for the Senate, but his trailblazing campaign came up short against Paul. It was Booker’s second bid for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival routed that year by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election. Paul has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. One of the Senate’s most contrarian voices, he also denounced what he views as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term, multiple outlets project

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in his bid for a third term, according to projections from multiple outlets news outlets Tuesday night. With unofficial and incomplete returns reported by the Texas Secretary of States Office at 9:30 p.m., Abbott was leading by 55.7 % to 43%. ABC News, NBC News and Fox News projected victory for the incumbent. Abbott had not yet declared victory and O'Rourke had not conceded. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
VERMONT STATE
YourErie

Kelly holding lead over Pastore in race for 16th District

Let’s shift gears to a more local race that isn’t being run statewide, but could certainly have big implications. In this race, 6th term incumbent Congressman Republican Mike Kelly is being challenged by local businessman and attorney, Dan Pastore, on the Democratic side. With 17% of the votes in, Kelly looks to be heading to […]
WASHINGTON STATE

