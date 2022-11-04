ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre

ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police shed some more light on what happened during a shooting at the University of St. Joseph on...
NEWINGTON, CT
AdWeek

WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

