Miami Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios Miami

We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fb101.com

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. On Tuesday afternoon, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
flkeysnews.com

When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise

MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted slightly north and ...
MIAMI, FL

