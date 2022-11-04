Read full article on original website
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
Crust Pizza Co., Taco Bell among tenants coming to Magnolia Village in 2023
The Magnolia Village development is in the works across from the Magnolia Place H-E-B. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Crust Pizza Co., Taco Bell, Sport Clips Haircuts, Pacific Dental Services, McDonald’s, Mister Car Wash and Nails of America are among the tenants coming to the 60-acre Magnolia Village development in 2023, according to a press release from Gulf Coast Commercial Group.
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew building new location in Spring
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew is tentatively scheduled to begin construction on its new location at Spring Town Center in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew finalized a ground lease agreement for a new location in Spring Town Center in late August. Officials noted the...
PizzaForno offers 'vending machine' pizza near Baybrook Mall
PizzaForno in late summer held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood, not far from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) PizzaForno in late summer held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood, not far from the Baybrook Mall. The Canada-based company offers an automated pizza oven...
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
Katy water park Typhoon Texas invests $4M in new attractions for younger kids
Typhoon Texas officials said Typhoon Junior was designed for kids, by kids. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On Nov. 7, Typhoon Texas Waterpark and entertainment center announced plans to open a $4 million interconnected water park exclusively for children by summer 2023. Construction on Typhoon Junior began in mid-October and is estimated...
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
Milano Nail Spa celebrates Sept. 25 grand opening in Humble
Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. (Community Impact staff) Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. Located at 6947 FM 1960 E., the nail spa offers a number of services, including manicures, pedicures, hot stone massages, paraffin wax treatments, and brow and lash services. All Milano Nail Spa customers are treated to one complimentary drink, with options including soft drinks, wine, cocktails, coffee and tea. 346-688-6686. www.milanonailspahumble.com.
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Heights location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina opens Nov. 8
Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Caroline Fontenot) Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. Located at 1801 Yale St., Houston, the...
Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood
In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
Tomball City Council approves $6 million in economic incentives for Costco
On first reading, Tomball City Council approved $6 million in economic incentives for Costco, which is set to build a location near the intersection of Business 249 and Holderreith Road. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) In a special joint meeting between the Tomball City Council and the Tomball Economic Development Corp. on...
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center offers personalized care, acceptance for all
Maria Guerrero founded Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center in 2018. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Maria Guerrero began her career as a licensed professional counselor by traveling to counsel individuals through the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, ensuring even those without the means to reach aid received the care they needed.
Sugar Land introduces incentive program to retain business headquarters
Companies will be incentivized to retain their regional or national office headquarters in Sugar Land through the city's new program. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In an effort to remain competitive in the office market, Sugar Land has introduced an office retention incentive program for companies that retain their regional or national office headquarters in the city.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
East side of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway to close Nov. 8; University Boulevard to reopen soon
The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov. 8 as crews continue work on a road reconstruction project in the city of West University Place. (Staff photo/Community Impact) The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov....
Kelsey-Seybold announces plans for new West University-area clinic
Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, in the Vanderbilt Square Shopping Center. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, near...
