The Woodlands, TX

Community Impact Houston

Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball

Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crust Pizza Co., Taco Bell among tenants coming to Magnolia Village in 2023

The Magnolia Village development is in the works across from the Magnolia Place H-E-B. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Crust Pizza Co., Taco Bell, Sport Clips Haircuts, Pacific Dental Services, McDonald’s, Mister Car Wash and Nails of America are among the tenants coming to the 60-acre Magnolia Village development in 2023, according to a press release from Gulf Coast Commercial Group.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf opens Tomball-area location

Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Milano Nail Spa celebrates Sept. 25 grand opening in Humble

Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. (Community Impact staff) Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. Located at 6947 FM 1960 E., the nail spa offers a number of services, including manicures, pedicures, hot stone massages, paraffin wax treatments, and brow and lash services. All Milano Nail Spa customers are treated to one complimentary drink, with options including soft drinks, wine, cocktails, coffee and tea. 346-688-6686. www.milanonailspahumble.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood

In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land introduces incentive program to retain business headquarters

Companies will be incentivized to retain their regional or national office headquarters in Sugar Land through the city's new program. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In an effort to remain competitive in the office market, Sugar Land has introduced an office retention incentive program for companies that retain their regional or national office headquarters in the city.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
