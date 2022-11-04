Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North Carolina Republicans held eight seats heading into this year, and Democrats held five. But several districts in this election cycle bear little resemblance to their previous iterations after a lengthy redistricting battle scrambled the state’s congressional map to account for the new fourteenth seat it was awarded following the 2020 census. North...
