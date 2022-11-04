Read full article on original website
Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system. The site's current system of using what are known as "blue...
