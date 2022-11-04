ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Documentary Short Shows Why Early Intervention On Childhood Blindness Is Key To Preventing Extreme Poverty

The Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation has released a new documentary short charting a remarkable intervention to cure three children of cataract blindness in a single family. The film illustrates how untreated blindness in the developing world can create a burden of care which prevents entire families from escaping extreme poverty; and shows how early treatment interventions are key to being able to cure children of blindness.

