NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
ZDNet

Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
notebookcheck.net

Nokia X30 5G: Eco-friendly mid-range smartphone for rent

Nokia is known for its eco-friendly smartphones. With the X30 5G, the Finnish brand is now utilizing the sustainability angle more than any other manufacturer. The 6.43-inch mid-range smartphone makes comprehensive use of recycled materials and can also be rented as an alternative to buying it. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
Phone Arena

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Android Central

Best Android phones 2022

There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Android Police

Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
