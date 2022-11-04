Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.

Washington, D.C.-based singer/songwriter Acacia Grace has released “I’m Not Meant to Break,” a new single that was produced by UK-based collaborator Epithet Music. After a traumatic experience, Acacia Grace is pleased to announce the release of a new single which is an intimate ballad where she pours her heart effortlessly. The song “I’m Not Meant to Break” is characterized by a beautiful relationship between chord progressions, baselines and guitars—as well as string arrangements, background vocals. In Acacia’s narration of her experience, she deftly weaves together emotion and master that engages the listener from start to finish.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO