Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.

getnews.info
The Bon-Vivant Girl, Nathalie Botros, Featured on November Cover of Best Holistic Life
Best Holistic Life Magazine has announced that the November cover will feature Nathalie Botros, the Bon-Vivant Girl, who shares the secrets to creating a “happiness cocktail” with readers. Like a favorite drink, the recipe for the perfect happiness cocktail requires a few secret ingredients. The Bon-Vivant Girl, psychotherapist...
Vedant Srivastava – Professional Music Producer and Singer
Vedant Srivastava is a musician and producer from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. His songs are already popular on YouTube and various social media. He is dedicated to creating his own space in the music industry with his production company Freeze Music Records. The dictionary definition of a singer is someone...
Kenny Tiller’s Crime Drama “Art of Hustle” is an Exposition of Real Life Occurrences, Revealing Hard and Deep Truths
The two actors who played major roles in Art of Hustle—Jarric Tucker and Kenny Tiller—not only delivered a masterpiece but elevated the work to film festival favorite status. Art of Hustle is a crime drama about Michael Roberson, a young star basketball player who falls into the manipulative...
Talented Singer and Songwriter – Bobby Skyz, Set to Release His Latest Single by November
Listening to quality music that inspires and uplifts the spirit is what all music lovers want all the time, and this is what makes Bobby Skyz stand out as an artist whose music is very original and special to his listeners. Hailing from the west coast of Africa, the Nigerian...
Groovy Alternative Music That Syncs With The Heart And Mind: Kali Releases A Hip New Single That Regales Audience.
“Little Black Boy In The Hood” takes the listener on an eccentric journey through the emotional ups and downs of the artist’s own life. Kali is a new up-and-coming artist who creates music that tells original in-depth stories. This unique storytelling ability coupled with eccentric and lively musical tunes cement the musician ad a novel and welcome addition to the music industry. This new addition is bound to introduce a fresh new way of thinking in the industry.
Acacia Grace Pours Her Heart into New Neo-Soul/R&B Single titled “I’m Not Meant To Break”
Washington, D.C.-based singer/songwriter Acacia Grace has released “I’m Not Meant to Break,” a new single that was produced by UK-based collaborator Epithet Music. After a traumatic experience, Acacia Grace is pleased to announce the release of a new single which is an intimate ballad where she pours her heart effortlessly. The song “I’m Not Meant to Break” is characterized by a beautiful relationship between chord progressions, baselines and guitars—as well as string arrangements, background vocals. In Acacia’s narration of her experience, she deftly weaves together emotion and master that engages the listener from start to finish.
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Taking the Cape Off” by Patrick J Kenny’s in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Taking the Cape Off” by Patrick J Kenny in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09P3PT69Z. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
Dimitar Gyopsaliev’s new book receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Historical – Event/Era book “Longsword” by Dimitar Gyopsaliev, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077C4L1BK. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers...
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Anthology book “Layers”
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Anthology book “Layers” by Zuzanne Belec, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NFC5RZ8. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Dr. Allana’s Newest Book Becomes An Instant Best Seller
Dr. Allana Da Graca Launches Her New Book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals”. On October 24, 2022, internationally recognized, Dr. Allana Da Graca, released her latest book “UPGRADE MY LIFE & BIZ: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals” through Amazon and the book immediately became a Best Seller!
