getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
getnews.info
Certa Hosting offers reliable, secure, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions
Certa Hosting provides web hosting services and expands its business with new technology organically. Certa Hosting is a web hosting services provider that offers secure, reliable, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions. With more than a decade of experience, the company continuously expands its businesses naturally. The UK-based cPanel provides an ultra lightning-fast cloud platform with 100% NVMe SSD storage, free day-to-day backups, unlimited free SSLs, award-winning 5-star services, as well a 30-day unconditional guarantee. It delivers daily backups of files and databases in a secure way and ensures to its clients that fast recovery is available.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Presents Durable Muzishare X7 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers with Top Quality Materials
For customers looking to buy top quality audiophile tube amplifiers that are efficient and highly durable, China-hifi-Audio strives to become the ultimate best store. China-hifi-Audio has been offering the best in quality audiophile tube amplifiers to its customers. Clients can be assured of receiving top-quality sound systems, as they are made with the latest technology, which makes them very efficient and highly durable. They guarantee accuracy, functionality and durability, which ensures a good long-term investment for their clients. They only sell high-quality sound systems that have been carefully selected based on feedback from their clients and placed into categories based on power output specifications and price ranges during their trial operations. All of their devices come with a warranty that covers any damages incurred as a result of use over time. The sales team members have over 10 years of experience in the industry, which allows them to make sure that all clients receive high-quality audio systems that offer exceptional performance at an affordable price. To ensure maximum client satisfaction, they provide an easy-to-use ordering platform with secure online transactions that are safe and convenient.
getnews.info
VPM Solutions Launches “Company Accounts” Feature to Manage Virtual Assistant Teams
Sharing logins and struggling to manage multiple virtual assistants within the same platform is a thing of the past. With VPM Solutions’ new in-platform features, companies can add multiple managers and manage all virtual assistants contracted through the platform in one central location. The recent launch of “Company Accounts”...
getnews.info
Safeth Launches Ground Breaking Non-Collateralized DeFi Crypto Credit Lending Platform
Safeth Ministries will be officially launching their mainnet token set this month on the Hedera Network. This token set will consist of Safeth Cash & Safeth Token (formally, Safeth Platinum) both of which are fully stakable otherwise known as “Super Staking”. This fresh and extremely innovative platform was built by Safeth Ministries Reverends Joseph Lathus and Cynthia Pustelak and is geared towards the philanthropic mission of helping to end poverty. This new Defi will allow users to borrow up to 10x times the value of their current Safeth Cash balance (in what the team has dubbed as a non collateralized “Payback Free Loan”.)
getnews.info
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
getnews.info
The Author Coach, Ann Mclndoo, is launching the long-awaited “Author’s 21 Day Challenge”
So You Want To Write is one of the fastest-growing companies, founded by highly sought after author’s coach, Ann Mclndoo. Her work includes producing 1,637 manuscripts, dozens of Amazon Bestsellers, 9 movies and revenue generating products for new authors. Ann Mclndoo has now created an “Author’s 21 Day Challenge” program.
getnews.info
Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035 | Roots Analysis
During our research, we came across over 85 partnerships and collaborations that have been established by various stakeholders engaged in the development of subcutaneous formulation technologies, during the period pre-2016-2021 (till October). The need for biologic-based therapeutics that can be administered via the subcutaneous roue and emergence of supporting devices.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Releases Latest Reisong A10 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers For Using in Home Theater
China-hifi-Audio launches superior audiophile tube amplifiers that have been designed to offer the very best possible sound quality for a wide range of different music and movie genres. China-hifi-Audio stocks audiophile tube amplifiers that have been engineered to deliver the very best sound performance possible at an affordable price. Their...
getnews.info
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
getnews.info
GreatWhip Offers Whip Cream Chargers with Purity Food Grade Nitrous Oxide Gas
GreatWhip, a provider of whipped cream chargers for more than ten years, has become one of the leading cream charger suppliers in China due to its high-quality products and prompt delivery. GreatWhip offers a full range of flavors and ensures that its products are infused with the highest amount of nitrous oxide possible, 99.99%. In addition, their chargers comply with all international food safety and quality standards, including ISO 22000, ISO45001, ISO19001, ISO24001, TUV, and HACCP.
getnews.info
XOOCITY Is All Set to Launch Hong Kong City in the Metaverse
XOOCITY has been a part of the digital ecosystem for a while, believing in the potential of building a digital metaverse for the interaction of the community. Being the first virtual land ownership platform built as a replica version of Hong Kong city, XOOCITY is creating an environment that makes people feel at home. While creating a metaverse in alignment with the city, it will allow users to sell, stake, and develop NFTs against it. XOOCITY is not residing in a single mega-city but intends to continue its journey in creating metaverses out of real cities, presenting a complete multitude of tourist attractions, buildings, skyscrapers, and landscapes.
getnews.info
Modular Data Center Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030
“DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).”. Modular Data Center...
getnews.info
Modexus, LLC, Announces the Launch of a New All-Natural Product to Treat Postmenopausal Symptoms
Rhythm by Modexus addresses the most difficult symptoms of post-menopause and provides hormonal harmony, allowing women to feel their best every day. Modexus, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of Rhythm, a new all-natural product designed to alleviate the symptoms of post-menopause. Rhythm is a groundbreaking new nutritional that helps restore hormonal balance from PMS to post-menopause. The latest product by Modexus has several advantages, particularly when it comes to postmenopausal symptoms. Rhythm’s holistic ingredient blend contains the right synergistically blended natural nutrients and herbals to relieve the hormonal upheavals caused by post-menopause. This breakthrough nutritional made of natural hormone-balancing ingredients is now available exclusively online.
myscience.org
New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries
Pacemakers and other medical devices, as well as long-distance drones and remote sensors, could require fewer battery replacements with new approach. For the last few decades, battery research has largely focused on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from electric cars to portable electronics and have improved dramatically in terms of affordability and capacity. But nonrechargeable batteries have seen little improvement during that time, despite their crucial role in many important uses such as implantable medical devices like pacemakers.
getnews.info
Paints and Coatings Market Is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2029 | Segments Covered By Product Type, Formulation, Application, and By Region
AkzoNobel had added three new production lines at its Changzhou powder coatings plant in China. It is the company’s largest facility of its kind in the world. The Euros 3 million investment would help the company to support additional supplies of acrylic powder coatings, metallic powder coatings, and powder primers for the automotive sector.
theevreport.com
Ricardo Partners with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electric High Performance Vehicles
LONDON – As part of its mission to support the decarbonization of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production, and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high-performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programs.
takeitcool.com
Caprolactam Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Caprolactam Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Caprolactam. Report Features Details. Product Name Caprolactam. Process Included. Caprolactam Production from Benzene. Caprolactam Production from Cyclohexane. Caprolactam Production from...
kalkinemedia.com
Arcadia (ASX:AM7) reports key advances across Namibian battery metal projects in Q1FY23
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) made further progress at its suite of projects targeting lithium, tantalum, nickel, copper, and gold during the September quarter. The cyclone test work at the Bitterwasser Lithium in Clays Project has indicated a 28% grade increase. AM7 reported a 560% increase in lithium resources for Bitterwasser as...
