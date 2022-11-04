Read full article on original website
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Rian Johnson has some unusual but entirely welcome ideas for expanding the ‘Knives Out’ universe
After an explosive, well-deserved rise to franchise status, it looks like the only way is up for Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out series of films; indeed, with Glass Onion set to make us fall in love with Benoit Blanc all over again, and a third film having long since been confirmed to follow, who knows what could be in store for the whodunit series over the next decade?
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
Did Steven Spielberg’s mom really own a monkey?
Soon, director Steven Spielberg will present a look at his early life with stand-in fictional characters in The Fabelmans. The piece has received initial acclaim, features some wild shots in the trailer and has some wondering if his mom really did have a monkey. For those unaware, at one point...
Ryan Reynolds Is Game To Having Taylor Swift In ‘Deadpool 3’: “I Would Do Anything For That Woman”
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Taylor Swift was not going to be part of Deadpool 3 but he was game for making it happen. The rumor about Swift came after Reynolds posted a video with Hugh Jackman announcing that Wolverine was going to make an appearance in the third installment of the superhero film. Swift is known to drop nuggets that hint at future projects and the video where Reynolds and Jackman appeared was filmed in the same house Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was shot. “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that...
First official image from ‘The Iron Claw’ confirms Zac Efron’s Lord Farquaad hair looks much better in motion
Last week we got a glimpse of Zac Efron on the set of A24’s upcoming wrestling biopic The Iron Claw sporting one of the most ridiculous haircuts in the history of cinema. Comparisons were quickly drawn to Shrek‘s diminutive villain Lord Farquaad and, truth be told, it was difficult to deny that there’s a genuine resemblance.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
An atrocious revenge-fueled actioner gets torn down from a pedestal it never deserved to be put on
Everyone is well within their rights to enjoy movies that don’t hold the strongest of reputations in the eyes of either critics or the general public, but attempting to elevate something as terrible as 2018’s revenge-fueled actioner Peppermint onto the same pedestal as the classics is nothing short of madness.
Review: ‘The English’ sends Emily Blunt out west seeking revenge, but gets a little lost along the way
As the star and executive producer of her first-ever recurring television role, The English at the very least guarantees an opportunity for Emily Blunt to sink her teeth into a substantial character arc that allows her to flex every single one of her acting muscles. While that’s definitely true of creator Hugo Blick’s six-episode miniseries that premieres on Prime Video this coming Friday, there’s an awful lot of meandering along the way.
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
James Wan shuts down hopes of major ‘The Conjuring’ spin-off
The Conjuring universe had had to cull a big spin-off plan, with James Wan confirming one of the films in development has been shelved. New Line Cinema’s modern horror franchise has become a staple in horror since 2012, with the universe expanding well beyond just the main trilogy with the likes of the Annabelle movies and The Nun all part of the same spooky shared universe. The financially successful franchise has now seen its first canceled project in the development hell-residing The Crooked Man film seeing the remorseless scythe.
A diabolical sci-fi sequel that should have stayed in development hell gets stuck in a streaming tractor beam
Regardless of how successful any movie is, some smash hits just shouldn’t serve as the launchpad for a franchise. For one glaring example, we need look no further than Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, which escaped from two decades in development hell to land with nothing more than a dull thud.
