Temperatures continue a warming trend ahead of our next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been another dry day across most of the Western Slope but not across the state. Areas in the high country near Vail and Loveland pass had more snowfall occur around the afternoon hours. Snowfall is still on the table tonight for portions of Garfield county and locations North of I-70, including Steamboat Springs.
Human remains found in Colorado identified as missing 'Rainbow Gathering' camper
The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
State Farm takes brunt of complaints from East Troublesome Fire victims
It's been more than two years since the smoke cleared from one of Colorado's biggest and costliest wildfires — the East Troublesome Fire. But many victims are still fighting for the insurance money they say they're owed, with one company at the center of several of those alleged disputes — State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance. The East Troublesome Fire burned more than 193,000 acres across Grand County and into parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, narrowly missing downtown Grand Lake. The blaze destroyed 366 homes and 214 other structures. James White's Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, a scenic lodge in Granby, was...
LGBTQ community and allies share the impact of Pride flag removal from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — On Wednesday night, nearly 70 individuals — spanning multiple generations, several Eagle County municipalities, and representing the full spectrum of LGBTQ identities and allies — showed up at the Gypsum Recreation Center to discuss the recent removal of the Pride plag from the facility, and its impact to the local LGBTQ community.
