Donna Ramires
3d ago

they need new writers on The bold and the beautiful it's the same old crap I can't believe hope I thought you had brains what is she falling for Thomas now he's evil and Stephanie she's your mind her own business and Finn should leave her instead of concentrating on him he's concentrating on her her dad and her mom getting back together I hope hope wise is up as Thomas is using that kid just to get her back and I hope Rich finds out what his son did and goes back to work if not I'm not going to watch anymore because it's the same old crap a day in and day out

gary
3d ago

Why can’t the writers get a new storyline?? Let Thomas get past Hope.. He needs to be mentally well and grown up man for his son.

Vicki Johnson
4d ago

predictable week ahead. long, drawn out and boring

