ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this UNC basketball player will be a game-time decision Monday

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38T3Mi_0iz1LMfh00

As the UNC basketball program preps for the 2022-23 season opener on Monday against UNCW, head coach Hubert Davis has provided an injury update on a few players.

Davis revealed that guard R.J. Davis is back and forward Justin McKoy is healthy. But UNC could be without a key contributor.

Forward Puff Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Tar Heels after sitting out the exhibition game last Friday . Johnson is dealing with some knee pain that needs to get better before he can hit the court. With the game in a few days, the hope is that Johnson can be ready to go.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound junior averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season. He appeared in 24 games after missing most of his first season with a knee injury.

Getting Johnson healthy is key for UNC as he can be a key guy off the bench for them this season. He flashed his ability during UNC’s tournament run a year ago giving fans hope he can be a guy that takes a step forward in his development.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Here are the ACC football game times and networks for November 19

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following ACC football game times and networks for November 19. Regionally, Georgia Tech will be playing Carolina at Chapel Hill at 5:30 pm. Syracuse will visit Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest at 8 pm. Duke will be playing at Pittsburgh at noon and NC State will be at Louisville at 3:30 pm.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener

The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
chapelboro.com

UNC Law School Unveils Portrait of First Black Female Graduate

The UNC School of Law held a special ceremony in its library Friday afternoon: the reveal of a portrait honoring its first Black female graduate. Family of Sylvia X. Allen gathered with alumni, faculty and current UNC law students to unveil the painting and celebrate the legacy of Allen, who graduated from the school in 1962.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy