Keanu Reeves Feels Matthew Perry's Diss 'Came Out Of Left Field' & 'Backfired' On The 'Friends' Alum, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Keanu Reeves was apparently taken aback when Matthew Perry decided to diss him in his memoir.

"Keanu thought the comments came out of left field," the insider said of the statements the Friends alum made in his tell-all, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. "It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize."

Source: mega

The 53-year-old surprised readers and fans alike when he decided to shade Reeves in his pages following the death of two of their mutual friends.

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS HEATED ANIMOSITY TOWARDS KEANU REEVES: WHY DOES HE 'STILL WALK AMONG US?'

River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down," Perry wrote in his book of his A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon costar, who was a lifelong friend of Reeves. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Source: mega

Phoenix suffered a fatal overdose in 1993 at the young age of 23.

The 17 Again actor took aim at the John Wick star again while remembering the loss of Chris Farley, who died in December 1997, writing: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [about Farley’s death].”

“Keanu Reeves walks among us," he added.

Following backlash for the excerpts that were shared with the public ahead of the book's November 1 release date, Perry issued a statement, saying: "I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

Reeves' mention was only one of the many shocking revelations from Perry's book, as he also revealed he once made out with his long-time crush Valerie Bertinelli while her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out drunk, "not ten feet away from us," as he recalled.

Source: OK!

Looking back on his past romances, Perry confessed that he had a massive crush on his costar Aniston before they were cast in Friends, but he was majorly rejected by the A-lister. The Whole Nine Yards actor also reflected on his brief relationship with Julia Roberts and why he dumped the "beautiful and brilliant" Pretty Woman icon.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he wrote. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable."

Source: mega

Ultimately, Perry — who touched on his years-long battle with alcohol and drug abuse in his book — wound up breaking up with most of his girlfriends for fear that they would realize he was "not enough," and "they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me."

Us Weekly reported on Reeves' apparent response to Perry's diss.

Comments / 2

Mary ❤
3d ago

Because they were drug addicts like you Matthew. That's what drugs do Keenau is a far better man and actor then you ever been.

Reply
4
