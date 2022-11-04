MERCED -- Merced Police are investigating a DUI crash that involved a 2-year-old girl.According to police, on Nov. 4, officers arrived at the 200 block of East 21st Street, where they found a vehicle upside down.Through their investigation, they learned that the driver, 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez, was intoxicated and fell asleep at the wheel.The vehicle struck a tree and flipped over while an improperly restrained 2-year-old child was in the backseat. Ramirez was arrested and booked for felony D.U.I., causing injury, felony hit and run, and felony child endangerment.Police say that the child's injuries were not serious.

MERCED, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO