Read full article on original website
Related
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
League of Legends Preseason 2023: Everything We Know so Far
League of Legends Preseason 2023 will include a variety of changes for the upcoming launch of Season 13. With the end of Season 12 quickly approaching in Riot Games' flagship MOBA, League of Legends, many players are left wondering what comes next. Those that assume that Season 13 will release directly after the end of Season 12 are incorrect as there is actually a preseason in between seasons.
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory Release Date Announced
FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory release date was announced as the first Ultimate Team promotion coming in the World Cup update. Path to Glory returns as a live promotion in FIFA Ultimate Team during the World Cup. The promotion is centered around competing nations in the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar. These items operate similarly to Ones to Watch or another live item promotion. Players with special items should upgrade as teams progress through the World Cup. How those items will upgrade and how many times those items upgrade remain to be seen, but expect something along those lines.
FIFA 23 Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack: Full List of Songs, How to Stream
The full list of songs included in the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack coming to FIFA 23 on Nov. 9 in the World Cup update and also available to stream on Spotify.
Apex Legends Player Unlocks Revenant Heirloom Without Buying It
In a series of tweets, Apex Legends YouTuber Grrt revealed how he’s able to use Revenant Heirloom despite not owning the actual heirloom. Heirlooms are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the entire game, and earning one is long and arduous. There are only a couple ways to...
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date
Ramattra has been revealed as Overwatch 2's newest hero. While his origin story was detailed in his reveal, fans are wondering when his release date will be. Ramattra, who will be a tank, had his extensive backstory featured in his origin story video, as well as in an official blog post. While his versatile skill system was hinted at, not much else was noted about his specific abilities and gameplay style. Ramattra's similarities to Zenyatta were also noted, perhaps symbolizing further details on their respective origin stories to come.
Football Manager 2023 Playable Platforms Listed
Football Manager 2023 has quite a few playable platforms, giving fans multiple options.
Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks: November 2022
A guide of all the Field Research Tasks available during November 2022 in Pokémon GO.
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Ruleset v1.0 Announced
Version 1.0 of the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Modern Warfare II ruleset for the 2023 season was announced Monday. With the 2023 CDL season set to kick off with the Major I Online Qualifiers on Dec. 2, 2022, here's a breakdown of the maps, modes, and restricted items that are included in the initial release of the ruleset.
How to Earn Account Levels in Fortnite
Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for several years, and now account levels can be used to track progress from the past. There are a lot of fun events going on right now in Fortnite like the Herald's Warning challenge and the Skywalker Week, playing during any of these events could help players unlock account levels.
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide
In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
Games Arriving on PC Game Pass: November 2022
The full list of games coming to PC Game Pass for November 2022.
Warzone Legacy: How Does it Work?
With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 less than eight days away, Activision has launched a new way for longtime players to celebrate and chronicle their achievements in the original Warzone experience — Warzone Legacy. As seen with other competitive titles such as Valorant, as well as...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0