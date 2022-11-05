Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup
How Arsenal could line up against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup
Predicting who could start for Man Utd against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
How can Arsenal win the Europa League?
How Arsenal can go all the way and win the 2022/23 Europa League.
Senegal World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Previewing Senegal's participation at the 2022 World Cup, including key players, injuries, tactics and their tournament prediction.
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Lewandowski sees red in Barca win
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Lewandowski sees red in Barca win.
Pep Guardiola offers Chelsea advice over Graham Potter
Pep Guardiola offers advice to Chelsea about how to handle Graham Potter's spell in charge.
Xavi reacts angrily to Barcelona's Europa League draw with Man Utd
Barcelona head coach Xavi has conceded that his side have received the 'most difficult opponent' in their Europa League play-off after being drawn with Manchester United.
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
Premier League confirms mid-season break stance for 2023/24 season
The Premier League has confirmed it will be returning to a normal schedule following the World Cup.
Greatest ever World Cup players
Some of the greatest names in football have strutted their stuff at World Cups, so here's a list of the best to ever do it.
Next Southampton manager - the contenders
The candidates who could replace Ralph Hasenhuttl following his sacking from Southampton.
Arsenal ready to invest in key positions in January transfer window
Arsenal are prepared to invest where necessary in the January transfer window in order to aid their bid for a top four finish and potential title charge.
Kevin De Bruyne admits 2022 World Cup could be his last
Kevin De Bruyne admits the 2022 World Cup could be his last.
Footballers who will play their last World Cup this year
A look at some of the players for whom the 2022 World Cup will likely be their last
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0